The San Francisco 49ers are in position to play for the No. 1 seed this weekend as they host the Seattle Seahawks. After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led the win over the Chicago Bears, insider David Lombardi has christened him as the best quarterback in the NFL, according to a post on X.

“Purdy is the best QB in the NFL, Lombardi wrote on X.

Purdy certainly made some plays that had Chris Collinsworth comparing him to Patrick Mahomes. Overall, he has flourished recently. Purdy has averaged 298 yards per game over the past three contests. Additionally, he has passed for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while running for two.

Ever since the brutal game against the Carolina Panthers, Purdy has turned a new leaf. He has been more careful with the football and simply made plays to help the Niners win. Purdy is also 6-0 since returning to help the Niners roll over the Arizona Cardinals.

The debate over the best quarterback in the NFL has produced many arguments over the years. Ultimately, many have declared Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert among the best in the game. But Purdy's play over the past few games has convinced a few people, including Lombardi, that Purdy's name should be among the best.

Lombardi has been a 49ers beat writer for a few years. However, many Niners' fans have noted that he gives very positive reviews or spins of everything related to the team. Regardless, he could be proven right if Purdy can continue to elevate his game to the next level. Lombardi's stance on Purdy would definitely hold value if the 49ers' quarterback can carry the team to its first Super Bowl win since 1995.