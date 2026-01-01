On Wednesday evening, the Ohio State football program suffered one of the more surprising losses in program history with a 24-14 defeat at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl, ending their 2025 season and their chances of a national championship repeat. The Buckeyes' offense was underwhelming throughout much of this game, unable to provide much time in the pocket for quarterback Julian Sayin, who threw a brutal pick six in the second quarter that put his team down 14-0.

Ryan Day has been calling the plays on offense for the Buckeyes of late, taking over those duties from Brian Hartline, who has signed on to become the new head coach at South Florida.

After the debacle against Miami, fans on X, formerly Twitter, weren't thrilled with how that played out.

“Ryan Day taking play calling duties away from Brian Hartline while he’s still on the sidelines is gonna be one of the all time dumbest coaching decisions in the history of college football,” wrote one fan.

“For the fifth straight season, Ryan Day has lost to a U of M team that physically dominated his OSU team,” joked another, referencing Day's ugly losing skid to the Michigan Wolverines, which finally ended this year.

“Bain jumped the snap count because he knew it and Scott jumped the play because he knew it. Ryan Day just came to the table with nothing,” wrote one fan about Sayin's interception.

Overall, it was an unceremonious end to a season that, for a good chunk of it, seemed that it would inevitably conclude with an Ohio State repeat as national champions.

Instead, the Buckeyes are now left with more questions than answers, and fans will certainly be hoping that Day does not try to continue calling plays heading into next season, which is slated to get underway in September.