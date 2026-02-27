The Texas Rangers are set to take on the Chicago White Sox in a spring training matchup on Friday. Before the start of that contest, however, the organization received some crucial injury updates on three different players.

Reports indicate that third baseman Josh Jung and catcher Kyle Higashioka will return to action either Sunday or Monday, according to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas News. Additionally, first baseman Justin Foscue will remain out for the time being, but it sounds like he could return relatively soon.

“Josh Jung (hamstring) and Kyle Higashioka (back) should both be back in the lineup Sunday/Monday, per Skip Schumaker. Justin Foscue (hamstring) is still a few days away.”

Schumaker initially held Josh Jung out of the lineup in both of Thursday's games. At the time, it sounded like it was more of a rest day for the 28-year-old infielder. He'll be getting some extra rest, it seems, and should be fine once he does return on either Sunday or Monday.

Both Young and Higashioka are in line to be starters for the Rangers this season. As for Foscue, he is potentially competing to be on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. He's viewed as a solid right-handed hitter who could see some time in the outfield to increase his versatility. His status likely depends on how he performs for the rest of spring training.

The Rangers will expect to have Young and Higashioka back in the lineup when they take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. However, reports suggest they could return on Monday for the Cleveland Guardians game instead.