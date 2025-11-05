Player development is at the top of the Brooklyn Nets' list of priorities this season. While an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks headline the team's rebuilding season, several other young prospects are also under a microscope.

Among them is third-year forward Noah Clowney.

Following a disappointing start to the season, the 2023 first-round pick received a surprise start during Monday's 125-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in place of Michael Porter Jr., who missed the game due to personal reasons. Clowney turned in his best performance of the season, posting 15 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes.

“I’m really proud of Noah with how aggressive he was and how he played,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. “That’s the Noah that we want, the fight and physicality. I thought he did very well.”

Amid his inauspicious start to the year, Clowney met one-on-one with Fernandez on Monday morning.

Noah Clowney attempting to solidify Nets future after injury-riddled sophomore season

The 21-year-old said his head coach delivered a simple message ahead of his first start of the season.

“Just play hard,” Clowney said of his takeaway from the meeting. “And that was my mindset, to play hard and not think about the other stuff… I shot the same shots, but I made it a point to get engaged on the defensive end, and I think the shots fell because I was more locked in.”

While Clowney posted better numbers against the Timberwolves, his offensive efficiency remains a concern. He shot 5-of-14 from the field and 4-of-12 from three on Monday. For the season, he's shooting just 12-of-44 (27.3 percent) from the field and 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) from three.

Clowney's limitations as a ball-handler and shot-creator were the primary focus of his offseason. Just 29.8 percent of the 6-foot-9 forward's field goal attempts last season were two-pointers, with him converting 41.4 percent. Those numbers have dipped early this season, as he's attempted 22.7 percent of his shots from two, converting only 40.0 percent.

After missing half of last season due to ankle injuries, Clowney should have an extended leash in Brooklyn's rotation. The rebuilding squad has already picked up his team option for next season. However, the Nets also have rookie first-round pick Danny Wolf, who should receive frontcourt minutes as the year progresses.