Jordi Fernandez is no stranger to working with atypical big men throughout his NBA coaching career. The Brooklyn Nets head coach played a significant role in crafting offenses around Nikola Jokić and Domantas Sabonis during his time with the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. He'll now have another shiny frontcourt tool to work with in rookie first-round pick Danny Wolf.

Wolf dazzled last season at Michigan, playing large stretches as a 6-foot-11 point guard. His blend of size, post-scoring, pick-and-roll ball handling and outside shooting led many to label him one of the draft's most intriguing prospects.

Fernandez is drawing on his past experiences while crafting Brooklyn's development plan for the talented big man.

“I think that you have to be creative with players that are uncommon,” the Nets coach said. “I was very fortunate to work with Nikola [Jokic], and we had to let him show us what he was able to do. Otherwise, if you see him as a traditional player, then you could fail, and I think that’s what Coach [Michael] Malone did very well. Nikola showed certain things that were so different for his position and a seven-footer, and that’s why he makes all these plays and plays in situations and positions where no other big man plays.”

Asked Jordi Fernandez about Danny Wolf's unique skill set and the processing of developing unorthodox big men: “I think that you have to be creative with players that are uncommon. I was very fortunate to work with Nikola [Jokic], and we had to let him show us what he was able… pic.twitter.com/t5POGlU2tF — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 3, 2025

Wolf spent his first two college seasons as a traditional center at Yale. However, he unleashed his full skill set at Michigan last season, averaging 17.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 49.7 percent shooting.

How will the Nets utilize Danny Wolf's skill set during his rookie campaign?

His unorthodox role with the Wolverines left many questioning where he fits at the next level. However, Fernandez has said he views Wolf as a “basketball player” and will not pigeonhole him to one position.

The rookie said he's doing whatever is asked of him to secure an NBA role while continuing to craft his overall skill set.

“I think that the coaches [at Michigan] didn't even know what my role was going to be… At Yale, I was more of a traditional five, and then at Michigan, I don't even know what you would call my position or how I played,” Wolf said. “But I think here, confidence [from coaches] is earned… At Michigan, that [confidence] was derived from me having the ball in my hands a majority of the game and being able to play through a bunch of mistakes. I think in the NBA it’s about continuing to get better within the confines of the roles your coach wants you to play, but also continuing to work on your own game. So I'm just walking that line, and obviously the coaches here know what they're doing and I trust them and their belief in me.”

Wolf said he handled the ball at power forward for extended stretches during Brooklyn's offseason scrimmages. However, the No. 27 pick has spent more time at center during training camp.

The 21-year-old played both positions during the Nets' preseason opener vs. Hapoel Jerusalem, posting five points, five rebounds and five assists on 2-of-4 shooting in 15 minutes.

Article Continues Below

“I think playmaking is one of my greatest strengths. And whichever way that is – if that's in the short roll, if that's in drive-and-kicks, whatever the case may be – we have super talented guys here on the roster and some of the best scorers in the league in Michael [Porter Jr.] and Cam [Thomas],” Wolf said of his fit with Brooklyn. “[We] even [have] guys who haven’t been able to shine yet but can get buckets. So putting them in positions to be better [has been my focus]. It's been a lot of short rolls, and then when I do get the opportunity to handle it, it's up to me to make plays out of that.”

Danny Wolf finds Ben Saraf with a smooth dime. pic.twitter.com/DdLGN4TDhD — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 5, 2025

Danny Wolf going to work off the bounce. pic.twitter.com/E0k25hgWZ7 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 5, 2025

The sell on Wolf was not difficult entering the draft. Seven-footers who can operate as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, screener/short-roll playmaker and floor-spacer don't come around often, if ever.

However, there are several question marks surrounding his skill set. His average vertical athleticism and foot speed raise concerns about his defensive profile, whether at power forward or center. Despite his passing prowess, he needs to improve as a decision-maker (3.2 turnovers per game last season). And while he has fluid mechanics, he shot just 33.6 percent from three and 64.6 percent from the free-throw line across three college seasons.

Several proven Nets players are ahead of Wolf at center and power forward to open the year. The rookie is pulling tidbits from each of their games as he makes the jump to the NBA.

“Being a rookie, you just want to learn as much as you can and just be a sponge and develop,” Wolf said. “We have elite bigs here. I mean, you look at [Nic] Claxton and Day’Ron [Sharpe] at the five. You look at our forwards with Michael [Porter Jr.] and Noah [Clowney]. Guys who have played many years in the NBA, just being able to learn from them, it's been great so far. I'm just taking different tidbits. And the coaching staff’s been great with my development. Just learning different positions and doing different things on the court. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

With Claxton and Sharpe dominating Brooklyn's center minutes and Porter Jr. and Clowney at power forward, Wolf will likely spend time in the G League early in the year. However, Fernandez said the rookie big man will receive an NBA opportunity at some point during the season.

“We gotta use all our resources, the G League, if needed, not just with him but with all of [the rookies],” Fernandez said. “So all our resources are NBA minutes, Long Island minutes, all the development with the coaches. That goes for all five rookies. And I think, following the proper steps, we believe each one of them will find minutes in the NBA at some point. They just gotta be ready, and Danny’s done a great job so far.”