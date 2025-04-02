Noah Clowney's sophomore campaign with the Brooklyn Nets has ended. Head coach Jordi Fernandez announced Wednesday that the team has shut down the 20-year-old for the remainder of the season due to a right ankle sprain.

Clowney injured his right ankle during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 115-102 win over the Washington Wizards. The second-year forward missed three games due to a right ankle sprain in early March. He also missed two extended periods earlier this season due to left ankle sprains.

Evaluating Noah Clowney's injury-riddled sophomore season with Nets

Clowney was a lone bright spot for the Nets at the end of his rookie campaign. However, he was inconsistent while battling injuries this season. The 2023 first-round pick averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds on 36/33/84 shooting splits in 22.7 minutes per game over 46 appearances.

Clowney showed encouraging development as a floor-spacer early in the year. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 39.1 percent from three on 5.1 attempts per game over his first 23 appearances. However, he cooled off significantly amid his ankle injuries late in the year, shooting 28.8 percent on 6.3 attempts per game over his final 23 outings.

Clowney's floor-spacing potential was a big part of what attracted the Nets during the predraft process. He was not shy from beyond the arc this season, ranking 12th among NBA forwards with 12.3 three-point attempts per 100 possessions. However, he struggled to attack closeouts as a ball-handler, shooting 41.4 percent on 2.4 two-point attempts per game.

Clowney's defense did not take the strides many anticipated following his flashes late last season. He averaged 0.7 blocks per 36 minutes after posting 1.6 per-36 as a rookie. The Alabama product averaged 6.3 rebounds per 36 minutes, ranking 108th among 177 forwards to play over 500 minutes, per NBA.com Stats.

Given his injury struggles, Clowney's season is challenging to evaluate. However, it's clear he must improve as a ball-handler and finisher to complement his three-point shot if he hopes to play alongside traditional centers.

“I think later in the season, in the last few games, he was a lot better and more efficient with his drives. Less turnovers and more efficiency at the rim,” Fernandez said. “He's been working at it… You may not see the work, but the work has been there… We're going to need a bigger sample size. And what he needs especially is [more] games. That's why we're excited about next season and also excited about the summer, to put more work in.”

Adding muscle to his 210-pound frame will help Clowney as a defender and rebounder.

While he had an up-and-down season, Clowney has a long runway to develop as a prospect. The No. 21 pick in the 2023 draft was among the youngest selections in Nets franchise history. He is the NBA's 12th-youngest player to play over 1000 minutes this season.

On a roster with little to no certainty, Clowney feels like the safest bet to remain on the team for the foreseeable future. He's under contract for $3.4 million next season before a $5.4 million team option in 2026-27. With four first-round picks in this June's draft, the Nets will welcome an influx of young talent next season.

After a rookie year spent primarily in the G League and an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, Clowney's development in 2025-26 will be a main storyline in Brooklyn.