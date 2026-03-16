The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Following a 107-105 loss to the Houston Rockets that saw Dejounte Murray score 35 points, the guard is listed on the injury report for Monday's game. So, is Dejounte Murray playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Murray played well to say the least against the Rockets. He almost led New Orleans to a big upset win. Despite the loss, it was an encouraging performance without question.

Here's everything we know about Murray's injury status heading into tonight's game.

Dejounte Murray's injury status vs. Mavericks

Murray is currently listed as questionable for the game due to an illness, per the NBA injury report.

The Pelicans and Mavs have both struggled throughout the 2025-26 season. In fact, they are separated by only one game near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. At 23-45, the Mavericks are in 12th place in the conference. The 22-46 Pelicans are 13th in the West.

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Murray's final injury status will play a significant role in determining the outcome of the game. As for the question of if Dejounte Murray is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is uncertain.

Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans have five players listed on the injury report for Monday's game.

Dejounte Murray (illness): Questionable

Bryce McGowens (right small toe fracture): Out

Trey Alexander (G League two-way): Out

Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way): Out

Josh Oduro (G League two-way): Out

Mavericks injury report

The Mavs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-120 on Sunday. As a result, Monday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for Dallas, meaning the Mavericks' injury report has not been released as of this story's writing.