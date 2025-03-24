MIAMI – As the Miami Heat felt its process was improving despite the 10-game losing streak, it finally paid off as the skid was snapped Sunday night after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 122-105. It was a phenomenal showing for Heat newcomer Andrew Wiggins who scored 42 points as the team gets some momentum before Tuesday night against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak on Wiggins' performance as he is the first player in franchise history to have 42 points, five assists, two steals, six made threes, and a blocked shot. Spoelstra would go as far as to say that Wiggins makes the team “different.”

“We want him to be more,” Spoelstra said. “He had a great role where he was before, but we need him to be more. And he wants to take on that kind of challenge and he makes us different. You know, we haven't had enough games with him, but it is enough to see it. We saw it when he's been available, that he just makes us different. He fits what we need, and he gives us a guy we can throw the ball to and score like we did in the mid-post, or he can play off of our guys and knock down threes in space.”

“He can run the floor,” Spoelstra continued. “And he also can play our triple handoff game and get downhill in those situations. So that just eases a lot of pressure off of Tyler, off of Bam, off of everybody else. I think the more games he gets, the more comfortable he gets with us, he's going to feel how we just want to fuel that. He makes us different, and we want him to be all about where the possibilities can go.

Erik Spoelstra on Andrew Wiggins' 42-point performance on how he makes the Heat "different."

Slow start, but a strong close to the first half for the Heat

As the Heat are trying to raise their spirits amid a 10-game losing streak, the first half wasn't an ideal showcase for the team wanting to turn around the season late. Despite the recent losses, facing a team like the Hornets who have lost 52 games this season coming into the contest could be seen as a prime opportunity to build some momentum.

However, the last time these two teams faced off, it went poorly for Miami as they're looking to change the narrative, but Charlotte went on a 13-0 run in the first period to take the lead. The Hornets would build up their advantage to 12 points at the most, but the Heat would come back strong in the second period, putting up 37 points.

This time around, Miami came back from a double-digit lead which could be shocking for fans to hear since it's usually the other way around. However, the Heat would have a double-digit advantage of their own heading into halftime as the season has been filled with them losing such leads, though they look to sustain it this time around.

Wiggins continued producing from scoring 30 in the game prior and had 17 in the first half along with a bounce-back outing from Herro who after scoring eight on Friday, had 14 in the duration.

Heat finally sustained their double-digit lead against the Hornets

While the Heat blowing double-digit leads has been a concerning trend this season, the team would sustain it in the third period and even build more on it, leading by 21 to end the quarter. Wiggins once again had another strong showing, scoring 15 more leading him to totaling 32 going into the fourth, which is a season-high for the 3o-year-old.

Herro would also continue his strong play with 11 as in general, Miami scored 39 in the frame alone as the team shot 64 percent from the field and four of six from three-point range. When it came to the fourth quarter, the Heat would close the game out as they can finally breathe a little bit now that the long losing streak is over.

Wiggins would end the game with a whopping 42 points, shooting 16 of 21 from the field, making six of eight from beyond the arc. A much-needed game for Herro as he had 29 points on 11 for 19 shooting from the field and two of five from deep, playing 40 minutes.

In total, Miami had an efficient night from the field, shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range, scoring 21 points off Charlotte's 20 turnovers.

Some momentum for the Heat as the next game features a familiar face

After beating the Hornets and snapping their long losing streak, the team looks to continue piling up wins though Tuesday night will be a meaningful game for a multitude of reasons as the Warriors come to town. Former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler spoke about the matchup and downplayed a ton of aspects, like if he's curious about the response from his former team and the Miami fan base.

“Not really,” Butler said per a video from X, formerly Twitter, user @HeatCulture13. “It don’t make no difference. I’m a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love that fan base. They showed me a lot of love while I was there. But I’m there to win now. I’m on the opposing team.”

Jimmy Butler on returning to MIA Tuesday "I love that fanbase. They showed me a lot of love, I'm there to win now, I'm the opposing team" "We was aight, we didn't win nothing like we was supposed to. We made some cool runs, we had some fun, I think that's all we did"



While tons of fans probably had this upcoming game circled on their calendars, Butler is trying to treat it like every other game, though he acknowledges the messy breakup.

“Whatever jersey I get the opportunity to wear, when I step foot on the court home or away or neutral site, I’m expected to win,” Butler said. “We’re expected to win. This is no different. Yeah, I was traded from there. Yadda yadda yadda, yeah it didn’t end the way people wanted it to, yadda yadda yadda. But that’s so far behind me now, I don’t even think about it. I don’t pay attention to nothing except for the trajectory of this squad.”

Besides Butler, it will also be an emotional game for Wiggins and Kyle Anderson who came in the blockbuster trade before the deadline. Miami is 5-17 since the trade as Golden State is 16-3 with Butler, but at least the Heat have some momentum, finally breaking the losing streak as they're now 30-41 which puts them 10th in the East.