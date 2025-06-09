The 2025 NBA Draft might be the most important night for the Charlotte Hornets in years. They are coming off yet another season mired in the league’s basement. As such, Hornets fans are once again hoping this will be the year everything starts to click. The organization faces a critical choice. This is one that could determine whether Charlotte finally claws its way back to respectability or continues its seemingly endless rebuild. With the No. 4 pick, multiple high-upside options are in play. However, one stands out above the rest.

Season Exposed Deep Flaws

The Hornets’ 2024-25 campaign was nothing short of disastrous. They limped to a 19-63 record, good for one of the worst marks in the league. They also showcased a glaring deficiency on both ends of the court. Offensively, they were abysmal, finishing 29th in offensive efficiency and barely avoiding the basement in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Injuries, once again, played a major role. LaMelo Ball, the face of the franchise, missed nearly half the season. Even when he was available, Ball wasn’t himself. His shooting percentages — 40.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep — were career-worsts. In addition, his 4.0 turnovers per 36 minutes represented his second-highest mark. This wasn’t the superstar version of Ball that Charlotte desperately needs to stabilize its offense.

The supporting cast offered little relief. Outside of Ball, no player averaged even four assists per game. Meanwhile, five Hornets averaged double-digit shot attempts. Of those, only Mark Williams converted better than 44 percent of his shots. Williams remained an efficient rim-running option, but the roster lacked true creators, shot-makers, and floor-spacers to alleviate pressure on Ball.

Heading into the offseason, Charlotte's needs are extensive. The team needs more creation, better spacing, improved defense, and — above all — more availability and consistency from their stars.

Here we will discuss the perfect outcome for the Charlotte Hornets as they choose a rookie with the No. 4 pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

Trades on the Table

Sure, most top-five teams are locked in on their pick. However, Charlotte has options beyond No. 4. They hold Nos. 33 and 34 — valuable second-rounders that could help them trade into the late first round. Cap-strapped contenders like Boston (No. 28) and Phoenix (No. 29) might swap picks to save money. This could give Charlotte another shot at first-round talent.

Bigger moves are also possible. Note that Williams was nearly dealt to the Lakers before. He remains a trade chip even mow. Ball’s future isn’t set, too. Teams like Houston, Orlando, and Portland can potentially offer young assets if Charlotte opts for a full reset.

Plenty of doors are open on draft night — one could finally transform the franchise.

The Ideal No. 4 Pick: VJ Edgecombe

In the perfect scenario, Charlotte doesn’t have to overthink their fourth overall pick. They simply stay put and select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe. If Edgecombe is still on the board at No. 4, it would represent a franchise-altering win for the Hornets.

Edgecombe is the rare type of guard who fills multiple holes simultaneously. He brings much-needed defensive grit to a team that’s sorely lacked any perimeter resistance. His energy and activity on that end of the floor are reminiscent of Amen and Ausar Thompson. Edgecombe, though, enters the league as a better shooter than the Thompson twins were as rookies. At 6'5 and 195 pounds, he may not have their height or frame. However, his defensive instincts and positional versatility could anchor Charlotte's backcourt defense for years.

Article Continues Below

Offensively, Edgecombe complements Ball — or whomever handles lead guard duties. The former has efficient spot-up shooting, strong cutting instincts, and dynamic play in transition. Yes, he's not a primary creator in the mold of Jaden Ivey. That said, Edgecombe’s well-rounded skill set makes him a seamless fit alongside a more ball-dominant playmaker.

In terms of floor and ceiling comparisons, Edgecombe offers a fascinating blend. At worst, his defensive prowess and athleticism suggest a floor comparable to a younger Iman Shumpert. His offensive upside, however, hints at shades of an early-career Dejounte Murray or Derrick White.

The Risk of Missing Edgecombe

That said, the Hornets may not fully control their draft fate. Many mocks now project Edgecombe landing with the Sixers at No. 3. That would force Charlotte to pivot.

If Edgecombe is gone, Rutgers wing Ace Bailey becomes the likely fallback. At 6'10 with perimeter skills, Bailey offers a higher long-term ceiling but remains raw. He may not address Charlotte’s immediate need for creation and defense as cleanly as Edgecombe. Drafting Bailey would likely extend the rebuild, banking on his eventual star potential.

Bailey and trade-down options carry intrigue, but Edgecombe fits Charlotte’s present needs perfectly. He defends multiple positions, plays within the offense, and helps cover Ball’s defensive shortcomings. Whether building around Ball or reshaping the core, Edgecombe gives Charlotte flexibility and immediate impact.

The Bottom Line

The Hornets enter the 2025 NBA Draft in familiar territory: desperate for a franchise-changer. This year, they might finally get it — if the board breaks their way.

Edgecombe provides the defense, shooting, athleticism, and versatility Charlotte needs. He fits alongside LaMelo or as part of a new core if needed. While trade and fallback options exist, the ideal scenario is simple: Edgecombe falls to No. 4, and the Hornets don’t overthink it. For a franchise starving for stability, it’s the outcome they can’t afford to miss.