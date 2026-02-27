The Charlotte Hornets have made great strides towards becoming a playoff team, and a significant reason for that is Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel. Led by their Rookie of the Year candidate, the Hornets have climbed up the Eastern Conference standings.

Kneuppel had been one of the best rookies in the league this season, and came into Thursday night's game with a chance to make NBA history. Knueppel entered the game against the Indiana Pacers with 201 three-pointers in his rookie season which was just five three-pointers away from tying Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray for most three-pointers in a rookie season.

In the 2022-23 regular season, Murray recorded 206 made three-pointers in 80 games as a rookie for the Kings. This season, Kon Knueppel totaled 201 three-pointers in just 58 regular season games with the Hornets.

With his fifth three-pointer of the game, all of which came in the first half, Knueppel tied Keegan Murray's rookie record for three-pointers in a season.

Kon Knueppel made his sixth three-pointer of the night with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter, giving him 207 three-pointers on the season.

Charlotte led Indiana after three quarters of play, 107-82. Kneuppel had 20 points and three rebounds through three quarters of play. Brandon Miller led all scorers through three with 33 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a season in NBA history: 🔹207 — KON KNUEPPEL (59 GP)

🔸206 — Keegan Murray (80 GP) Congrats to the Hornets rookie 👏pic.twitter.com/7DaOXTapaP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 27, 2026

Hornets' guard Kon Knueppel has passed Keegan Murray for most 3-pointers in a rookie season. 1. Kon Knueppel — 207 (59 games)

2. Keegan Murray — 206 (80 games)

3. Donovan Mitchell 187 (79 games) pic.twitter.com/lg7AeKs66A — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 27, 2026

In his first season in the NBA, Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 43.6 percent from three, and 89.3 percent from the free throw line. It's the most efficient season by a rookie in NBA history for any player scoring over 15 point a night.

The Hornets were 12 games under .500 on January 2, 2026 at 11-23. Since that loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte has gone 17-8, one of the better records in the league. Now sitting at 28-31 after winning seven of their last 10 games, the Hornets have a very good chance at being one of the four play-in teams and an outside chance at climbing into the top six in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets are currently just one game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for the 10th seed in the West and only 4.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the sixth seed.