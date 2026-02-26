Due to a number of reasons, it is not every day that the worlds of European soccer and the NBA collide. However, a commentator during the recent UEFA Champions League matchup between Real Madrid and Benfica found a way to reference none other than the Charlotte Hornets Kon Knueppel.

And well, there was plenty of reason to.

“Trying a three-pointer I think, like Kon Knueppel,” the commentator could be heard exclaiming during the official broadcast, per a post on X by the Charlotte Hornets.

Kon Knueppel reference on the Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League broadcast! 👀 🗣️ "Kon Knueppel, I think… trying a three-pointer."pic.twitter.com/ruCcTjhzaP — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 25, 2026

The incident was such that Brazilian footballer Vinicius Jr. initially pinged a ball towards the right wing, looking for Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan is known for a hammer of a right foot, but ended up messing it up this time around.

After getting the ball under his control somewhat flimsily, Valverde launched a tame effort from distance towards the goal, as the ball sailed over the goalkeeper and out. The attempt was nowhere close to the kind of three-pointers fans have grown accustomed to Kneuppel attempting, when it came to quality.

However, Knueppel has developed a knack for taking on the most unlikely of shots, something Valverde was also guilty of doing. However, unlike Knueppel, who is currently converting a whopping 43.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc, Valverde’s shot lacked accuracy and threat.

Of course, the Hornets’ Rookie of the year contender has already broken multiple major records, recently becoming the quickest NBA star to reach 200 three-pointers. Currently leading the league with a total of 201 three-pointers, Knueppel’s immediate rise has not just led to comparisons with Cooper Flagg, seen by many before the season as the most marquee rookie in the NBA this year.

It has also led to global acclaim, as even football commentators are evidently taking notice. Regardless, Real Madrid ended up winning the game 2-1 despite Valverde's attempt, with the two goals coming from the likes of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Vini Jr.