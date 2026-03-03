The Charlotte Hornets will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Coby White is back on the injury report, listed as out due to a calf problem. White has been a catalyst off the bench for the Hornets since arriving in Charlotte by way of the Chicago Bulls. Here is everything we know about Coby White's injury and his playing status vs. the Mavericks.

Coby White injury status vs. Mavericks

White has been a fixture on the NBA Injury Report all season long. At the beginning of the year with the Bulls, White missed the first few weeks due to a calf injury.

In early February, White was traded from the Bulls to the Hornets, which sent Collin Sexton to Chicago. Additionally, the deal sent Leonard Miller to Chicago via the OKC Thunder. After the trade, White sat out seven games due to his calf injury. Overall, he has missed 18 games this year.

At this point, White is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists over the course of three games played with Charlotte. In 29 games with Chicago, he averaged 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 30-31 and are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Plus, they are in the midst of a four-game winning streak.

Hornets injury report

Coby White (Left Calf, Injury Management)-Out

Mavericks injury report

Marvin Bagley Jr (Neck Sprain)-Out

Cooper Flagg (Left Midfront; Sprain)-Doubtful

Naji Marshall (Right Finger, Contusion)-Out

Caleb Martin (Low Back Soreness)-Probable

Klay Thompson (Right Adductor, Contusion)-Questionable

P.J. Washington (Left Ankle Sprain)-Questionable