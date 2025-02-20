LaMelo Ball put on a masterclass performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, just hours after it was revealed that his father, LaVar Ball, had undergone a significant medical procedure. The 23-year-old Charlotte Hornets star led his team to a 100-97 victory, scoring 27 points and showcasing his elite playmaking skills, per TMZ.

LaMelo Visits LaVar Before Game

Reports surfaced earlier in the day that LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of NBA players LaMelo and Lonzo Ball, had his right foot amputated due to an unspecified medical issue. While the Ball family had remained silent on the matter, LaMelo acknowledged his father's condition in a heartfelt Instagram story. He posted a picture of himself with LaVar, who was using a knee walker, alongside one of LaMelo’s luxury cars.

The caption read, “seen my dawg b4 da game it was only right i love u pops 5L and after”—a clear message of love and support. Despite the challenging circumstances, LaMelo stepped onto the court hours later and delivered one of his best performances of the season.

Big Performance Amid Family Adversity

While LaVar did not attend the game, his son’s performance suggested he was playing with extra motivation. The youngest Ball brother controlled the tempo, attacked the basket, and made crucial plays down the stretch to secure the win over LeBron James and the Lakers. Hornets head coach Charles Lee praised his star guard after the game, saying, “Super proud of him to make the plays for himself, but also for his teammates and continue to trust them.”

Despite the emotional weight of his father’s health battle, LaMelo remained focused and avoided addressing the situation with the media before or after the game. Instead, he let his play do the talking.

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets now turn their attention to the Denver Nuggets for their next matchup. Meanwhile, the Ball family continues to rally around LaVar as he recovers from his procedure. Given the family's history—having already overcome their mother Tina’s 2017 stroke—there’s little doubt they’ll face this latest challenge together with the same resilience that has defined them for years.