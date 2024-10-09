The Charlotte Hornets captured their first preseason victory under their rookie head coach Charles Lee, beating the Miami Heat 111-108. Lee made sure to give his franchise player his props after his strong game.

“On top of being a two-way player, I've also loved the way he's been able to play with the ball in his hands and off the ball. His improved running habits off the ball, getting some more catch-and-shoot threes, and trusting his teammates. We talked about pick & rolls and can we hit the seam a little more? I though tonight we hit them a couple times and got wide-open threes. His overall growth and development and trust in all the guys will continue to grow.”

LaMelo Ball led the game in scoring in limited time

Despite only playing 23 minutes, LaMelo Ball poured in 24 points and shot 6-12 from deep. A lot of those were easy, catch-and-shoot opportunities as Coach Lee mentioned. With the attention that Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges can draw, Ball has been able to spring open in the three-point area. That should be a recurring trend throughout the regular season if everyone is able to stay healthy and available.

Expanding less energy on always being on the ball and creating for others, should help keep the Hornets guard fresh during games and in the fray of the season.

Kemba Walker's value is showing early

It helps to have a former All-Star caliber point guard at your disposal as a player or coach. Kemba Walker's impact is already paying dividends for Hornets player already, according to Miles Bridges.

“It's great just hearing a veteran voice that I heard my rookie year it's good,” Bridges said. “And he knows basketball. Him just talking to Melo is big for him since he's been there before.”

Bridges' rookie year was Walker's last year with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018-19 season. So Bridges not only knows what Walker is about after sharing a locker room with him, but learned a lot from one of the better veteran guards at that time. Hearing that a productive player is already pouring into Charlotte's current franchise guard is an underrated resource for this young team.

The Hornets have three more preseason games remaining on the road after playing their first two at home in the Spectrum Center. The team is still meshing and learning Lee's system. Being able to roll the starters out for around 20-25 minutes per game is the perfect way to do that for guys like Ball, Miller, and Bridges to continue to play and adjust to any kinks that may need to be ironed out. For example, they still need to do a better job taking care of the basketball since they had 21 turnovers vs. Miami.

Due to all the injuries a season ago, it's still relatively new for some of these guys to play extended minutes with each other in live game competitions. With all the games coming on the road too, it'll be a good way to see how the guys play in a hostile environment after two entertaining home matchups against Eastern Conference foes.