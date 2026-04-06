LeBron James didn't hold back his thoughts on the significant injuries involving Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the Los Angeles Lakers' 2025-26 regular season nears its end.

Doncic and Reaves are both dealing with Grade 2 injuries. Doncic injured his hamstring against the Oklahoma City Thunder while Reaves hurt his oblique as both ailments will put them on the sidelines for several weeks.

James gave his reaction to the injuries after the Lakers' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, via reporter Dave McMenamin. His remarks were explicit as he described the news as brutal after hearing each of them being down for the count.

“It was a shot to the heart and the chest and the mainframe with Luka … I woke up from my nap and saw that [Reaves] news and was like, ‘S—-,'” James said.

“It was a shot to the heart and the chest and the mainframe with Luka … I woke up from my nap and saw that [Reaves] news and was like, ‘S—-.’” – LeBron James on the Lakers injury news in the last 48 hours pic.twitter.com/tMroooZQBo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 6, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Mavericks

LeBron James will do everything he can to keep the Lakers' season stable despite losing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the time being. Despite the team's loss to the Mavericks, James can still effectively produce on the court at age 41.

Six players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the loss, including James. He led the team with a stat line of 30 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds, and one steal. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jaxson Hayes came next with 23 points and four rebounds, Rui Hachimura had 21 points and seven rebounds, Luke Kennard pulled off a 15-16-11 triple-double, while Jake LaRavia put up 14 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton provided 13 points and four rebounds.

Los Angeles fell to a 50-28 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Thunder as tip-off will take place on April 7 at 10:30 p.m.