On Sunday evening, the Charlotte Hornets got back into the win column with a comfortable road win over the Washington Wizards. It was an epic game for point guard LaMelo Ball, who scored 37 points in the win, on an absurd 10-15 from beyond the three-point line.

At one point in the game, Ball hit four consecutive threes in the span of 99 seconds, and on the next Hornets possession, team announcer Eric Collins was openly pining on the air for the star point guard to launch another one.

However, Ball ended up passing the ball to teammate Brandon Miller, who swung it to Josh Green for an open three from the corner, which found the bottom of the net.

LaMelo Ball hits four consecutive 3s in just 99 seconds (with replays) The Hornets' announcer, Eric Collins, bags him to take another 3 but he does not. LAMELO-LOCO I guess the world is a better place when LaMelo isn't driving Bub Carrington also got injured and went to the… pic.twitter.com/SNWspQOi0n — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 23, 2026

Collins has long been known for his enthusiasm on the air, which has drawn mixed reactions from fans around the league. However, there's no denying his passion for Hornets basketball, and his sentiment of wanting Ball to launch a fifth straight three sure seemed to be shared by everyone else in the arena.

Meanwhile, the Hornets now sit at 27-31 on the season, inching back closer to the .500 mark after a couple of tough home losses over the last week or so.

While his driving skills leave much to be desired, Ball has been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the last month for the Hornets, which saw the team put together a recent nine-game win streak and claw their way back into postseason position in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, there is still a lot left to be sorted out down the stretch of the season, and the Hornets' schedule will see an uptick in strength over the rest of the campaign.

However, for now, Charlotte fans have to be ecstatic at what they're seeing from their upstart young team.

The Hornets will next take the floor on Tuesday evening vs the Chicago Bulls.