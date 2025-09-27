Spencer Dinwiddie is turning the page on his Los Angeles lifestyle. The veteran guard, who recently signed with the Charlotte Hornets, has listed his Calabasas mansion for $6,995,000. Dinwiddie is leaving behind a beauty.

NBA's Spencer Dinwiddie Lists California Mansion For $6.9 Million | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/1ffgjIQRxq pic.twitter.com/ZO4MgEygtb — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dinwiddie, 32, averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds across 79 games last season with Dallas. Before his mid-year trade, he also logged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists as a starter in 30 contests. His steady production and leadership now carry over to a Hornets team searching for stability in the backcourt.

The Hornets endured a 19-63 season and missed the postseason for the ninth year in a row. Bringing in Dinwiddie gives Charlotte a proven veteran to support LaMelo Ball while helping guide a young roster still learning how to win consistently.

A Mansion Built for Luxury

The property itself fits the profile of a star athlete. Built in 2021, the 7,269-square-foot estate sits near the Malibu coast, showcasing sweeping views of the Santa Monica Mountains. It blends modern design with warm accents, featuring wide oak floors, Italian fixtures, balconies, and dual staircases.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home also comes with a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Gaggenau appliances, a media lounge, and a private gym. Outdoors, an infinity pool, fire pit, and full kitchen provide a resort-style setting for entertaining.

Originally priced at $7.7 million earlier this year, the mansion has returned to the market at just under $7 million with Josh and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman overseeing the listing.

Though Dinwiddie grew up in Los Angeles, his NBA journey has spanned the Pistons, Nets, Wizards, Mavericks, Lakers, and now Charlotte. Leaving California behind may feel bittersweet, but his move signals a fresh start both on the court and in real estate.