The Charlotte Hornets are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Both teams have a number of players on the NBA injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball. Are the Bucks and Hornets stars playing tonight?

Ball has been battling an ankle issue while Giannis is dealing with a knee injury. The stars' injury statuses will go a long way toward determining the outcome of Wednesday night's matchup.

Here's everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball's injury statuses for Wednesday's game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball's injury statuses

According to the NBA injury report, Ball has been ruled out due to a right ankle impingement. Meanwhile, Giannis is listed on the injury report as questionable with left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Upsetting the 7-4 Bucks would have already been challenging for a 3-7 Hornets squad even with Ball on the floor. Without LaMelo, though, Charlotte will need a complete team effort in order to earn the victory. Of course, Giannis' final status will be of the utmost importance as the Bucks look to take care of business on the road.

Bucks' injury report

The Bucks have a total of four players on Wednesday's injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee patellar tendinopathy): Questionable

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery): Out

Taurean Prince (neck herniated disk): Out

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League two-way): Out

Hornets' injury report

The Hornets have nine players on the injury report.