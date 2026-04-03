The San Antonio Spurs have become one of the fiercest contenders in the NBA, as they have coalesced quite nicely under head coach Mitch Johnson in just the third year of Victor Wembanyama's career. The Spurs are even on fire, having won their past 11 games, and heading into the playoffs, the Spurs are looking like one of the most likely candidates to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder and prevent them from going off to a reign of terror.

Thanks to Wembanyama's elite defensive presence as well as rapidly improving offensive game, the Spurs arguably have a case for having the best player in any playoff series — even against the Thunder (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), Denver Nuggets (Nikola Jokic), and Los Angeles Lakers (Luka Doncic).

Wembanyama has garnered for himself a ton of support across the media for his elite two-way play, and retired big man and noted pundit Kendrick Perkins believes that no team can stop the talented Frenchman in a playoff setting.

“Pat Riley, T Lue, Red Auerbach, Gregg Popovich, if he was coaching against Wemby. There’s not a game plan to f**king stop Wemby,” Perkins said on the Road Trippin' podcast. “The one thing that San Antonio’s got that I feel like is better than everyone else is their f**king defense. Their defense is so great. Wemby is so dominant defensively. They’re going to win games solely because they lock the f**k up.”

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is the ultimate deterrent

In perhaps the history of the NBA, there is no one more feared around the basket than Wembanyama. His sense of timing and positioning are incredible, and it helps that his length and height make him one of the most unique players in the history of the association.

The Spurs have a walking cheat code, and only time will tell if they can figure it out in the playoffs even though their young core, Wembanyama included, hasn't yet been tested under the postseason's harsh bright lights.