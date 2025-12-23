Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel continues to turn heads with his stellar shooting and mature game. On Monday, he even reached an impressive feat against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the dying seconds of the first quarter, the 20-year-old rookie nailed a three-pointer. It didn't matter that Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball closed out on him. Knueppel still swished it for his 100th trifecta of the season.

With it, he set an NBA record for being the fastest to reach 100 three-pointers, doing it in just 29 games. He beat the previous record of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

HISTORY FOR KON 💦 The Hornets rookie buries his 100th three of the season in just his 29th career game, 12 games faster than anybody else in NBA history 👏 The previous record holder: Lauri Markkanen.pic.twitter.com/ddTzYFWxdY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knueppel is also on pace to set the NBA record for most three-pointers by a rookie in a season. It is currently owned by Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, who sank 206 treys in 2022-23.

Most 3-pt FG made in a rookie season: 🔺Keegan Murray: 206 3PM

🔺Donovan Mitchell: 187 3PM

🔺Damian Lillard: 185 3PM

🔺Brandon Miller: 184 3PM

🔺Saddiq Bey: 175 3PM Kon Knueppel is currently on pace to drain 289 threes this season 👀 https://t.co/3jgfcBUNIb pic.twitter.com/ukPIkaIP5y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

There were concerns about Knueppel's readiness when the Hornets selected him as the fourth overall pick out of Duke. Some felt his physique would not hold against experienced players. His lack of athleticism was also seen as a red flag.

He, however, has proven them wrong, as he has been a prolific scorer for Charlotte. Entering the game against Cleveland, he was averaging 19.4 points, including 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

If he keeps it up, it won't be a surprise if he wins as Rookie of the Year. Many believed before the season that it was already a lock for Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flag, although he has been balling out as well.

It will be interesting to see if the award will become a two-way race between the former Blue Devils teammates.