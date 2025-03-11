There hasn’t been much for the Charlotte Hornets to cheer for this season in terms of record. They are currently 15-48 and near the bottom of the NBA standings. But the Hornets have been an entertaining team thanks to LaMelo Ball and even Miles Bridges. During the Hornets’ game against the Miami Heat on Monday, LaMelo Ball found Miles Bridges for an alley-oop dunk off a lob Ball threw from near half-court.

In what has been a common theme with the Hornets this season, they were down double digits when LaMelo Ball threw the alley-oop pass to Miles Bridges. Again, a team that hasn’t had much success record-wise, but has been an entertaining team to watch nonetheless.

Ball in particular has captured the attention of NBA fans who made him one of the lead vote getters for the All-Star game in terms of fan vote. He was ultimately not selected as an All-Star.

But as good and entertaining as Ball has been, a recent report surfaced that suggested his future with the Hornets might not be all that certain, especially if the team keeps losing as they have been. The Hornets have not made the playoffs in any of the five seasons that Ball has been on the team. He has also dealt with multiple injuries in his young career.

This season, Ball has appeared in 40 games, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He has been averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Hornets are in line to get a top lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, most likely a top three pick. Adding another potential impact player could give the Hornets a strong nucleus of Ball, Brandon Miller and whomever they draft with their pick. Miller had looked every bit of a being franchise building block before his season ending injury.