The Charlotte Hornets are heading into the offseason off the back of a disastrous campaign. Despite a young, talented core, they suffered through a 19-63 regular season after multiple key players missed considerable time.

This included the likes of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, which played a major role in their season derailing. Now with a cleaner slate, Charles Lee’s team is currently still in transition, and even play-in contention next season will be seen as a major achievement.

However, they have already been handed their first injury update, with Josh Green undergoing shoulder surgery for an injury he picked up in the latter stages of the regular season. According to an official statement on the team’s X, formerly Twitter, handle, Green was suffering from instability in his left shoulder and has undergone surgery for the same.

“OFFICIAL: Josh Green underwent surgery to address instability in his left shoulder. Green is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement read.

Article Continues Below

While the player is expected to make a full recovery, no timeline on his return has been set as of yet. The Australian forward missed seven of his team’s final nine games in the regular season last campaign due to the shoulder injury. He now has four months to recover before the Hornets’ training camp commences on October 1.

In what was his first season for the Hornets, Green averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot at a healthy 39.1% from the 3-point zone with an overall 54.3% efficiency, starting a total of 67 games.

Green was brought in from Dallas in a historic six-team sign and trade, and is owed $28.3 million over the next two years of his contract with Charlotte. While the general timeline after shoulder surgery suggests that Green may be fit in time to return before training camp commences, further updates about his rehabilitation can be expected in the coming weeks.