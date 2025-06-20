The Charlotte Hornets are heading into the offseason off the back of a disastrous campaign. Despite a young, talented core, they suffered through a 19-63 regular season after multiple key players missed considerable time.

This included the likes of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, which played a major role in their season derailing. Now with a cleaner slate, Charles Lee’s team is currently still in transition, and even play-in contention next season will be seen as a major achievement.

However, they have already been handed their first injury update, with Josh Green undergoing shoulder surgery for an injury he picked up in the latter stages of the regular season. According to an official statement on the team’s X, formerly Twitter, handle, Green was suffering from instability in his left shoulder and has undergone surgery for the same.

“OFFICIAL: Josh Green underwent surgery to address instability in his left shoulder. Green is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement read.

Article Continues Below
More Charlotte Hornets News
NBA rumors: Hornets 'actively engaged' in trade discussions before NBA Draft, Mark Williams
NBA rumors: Hornets ‘actively engaged’ in trade discussions before NBA DraftChris Spiering ·
Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Hornets rumors: NBA Draft trade buzz heats up amid ‘uncertainty’Zachary Weinberger ·
image thumbnail
Kon Knueppel turns heads with shocking NBA draft testing resultsErik Slater ·
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) goes up for a basket Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89.
Hornets rumors: ESPN NBA Mock Draft creates LaMelo Ball-Dylan Harper backcourtZachary Howell ·
Mystery player in the middle, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller around him, Blue lightning in the background
Charlotte Hornets’ perfect outcome for No. 4 pick in 2025 NBA DraftEnzo Flojo ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Hornets jersey shrugging on the left. Have Miles Bridges in Clippers jersey on the right
What if Hornets didn’t trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Miles Bridges?Jerry Donatien ·

While the player is expected to make a full recovery, no timeline on his return has been set as of yet. The Australian forward missed seven of his team’s final nine games in the regular season last campaign due to the shoulder injury. He now has four months to recover before the Hornets’ training camp commences on October 1.

In what was his first season for the Hornets, Green averaged 7.4 points, 1.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot at a healthy 39.1% from the 3-point zone with an overall 54.3% efficiency, starting a total of 67 games.

Green was brought in from Dallas in a historic six-team sign and trade, and is owed $28.3 million over the next two years of his contract with Charlotte. While the general timeline after shoulder surgery suggests that Green may be fit in time to return before training camp commences, further updates about his rehabilitation can be expected in the coming weeks. 