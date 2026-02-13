Reggie Miller made a bold prediction regarding Charlotte Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel's chances in the 2026 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Knueppel will be one of the eight players taking part in the entertaining event. The rookie has shined as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, even helping Charlotte be in the playoff race. He is competing with the likes of Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Bobby Portis, and Norman Powell.

Any of these players have a shot at winning the 3-point contest. However, NBA legend Reggie Miller provided his take on the upcoming event as he favors Knueppel as the favorite to win it, per reporter Duane Rankin.

“Reggie Miller is predicting rookie Kon Knueppel to win 3-point competition over Devin Booker and Damian Lillard on NBC Sports media conference call,” Rankin wrote.

What lies ahead for Kon Knueppel, Hornets

Kon Knueppel has showcased incredible talent as one of the best rookies from the 2025 NBA Draft class. While the 3-point contest isn't major, the fact that Reggie Miller endorses him as the probable winner is a testament to the Hornets forward's elite shooting ability.

Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game throughout 54 appearances. He is shooting 48.4% from the field, including 43.1% from beyond the arc, and 90.2% from the free-throw line. Knueppel has scored 20 or more points 20 times and 30 or more points four times. He is doing this while making 3.4 3-pointers per game on 7.9 attempts.

Charlotte has a 26-29 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Atlanta Hawks by 0.5 games and the Chicago Bulls by two games while trailing the Miami Heat by 2.5 games and the Orlando Magic by three games.

The Hornets are on break due to All-Star Weekend but will resume play next week. They will be at home when they host the Houston Rockets on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.