While the Charlotte Hornets continue to rise in the Eastern Conference standings amidst their six-game winning streak, Kon Knueppel has emerged as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. With five weeks left in the regular season, Knueppel made NBA history to strengthen his case, setting the record for most threes made in a rookie campaign, as he continues to lead the league in threes made (216).

Knueppel could create a significant gap in his race with Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, as his momentum has leapfrogged Flagg for the top spot, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel discussed per Clutch Scoops.

“Kon Knueppel, Rookie of the Year, has a lot of legs, and he probably is the favorite. Also, having the most efficient season as a rookie, averaging, I think, he’s at 20 points per game now,” Siegel said. “Absurd, I think he’s shooting 50,40,90 in his rookie season.

“It’s absolutely absurd for a guy who went to Charlotte, and a place that we all thought was like basketball purgatory for young guys and rookies. So shout out to Kon Knueppel for what I assume will be his Rookie of the Year victory.”

Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points on 48.8% shooting, including 43.6% from deep, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season.

The Hornets extended their winning streak in a 118-89 blowout win against the Boston Celtics. Knueppel's 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including four threes, led four Hornets players in double figures.

Kon Knueppel strengthens his case for ROY amid Hornets' streak

In the opening week of March, Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has already broken the record for most threes made by an NBA rookie. Knueppel surpassed Kings rookie Keegan Murray (206) from the 2022-23 regular season.

What has also strengthened Knueppel's case is that the Hornets are playing at a high level while he's leading the ship, while his former Duke teammate, Cooper Flagg, dealing with a left foot sprain, hasn't played since February 10.