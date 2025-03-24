LaMelo Ball is having a career year, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by his peers. Kyrie Irving gave him his flowers after being a spectator from afar over the last few years. The Charlotte Hornets have not been winning games and have been officially eliminated from postseason contention, but Ball's play has been a bright spot for his young team. He's averaging a career-high in points per game with 25.2.

Kyrie Irving gives LaMelo Ball his flowers

On his live stream, Kyrie Irving gave Ball his props for handling the spotlight for practically all his life.

“We were signed to the same agency, Roc Nation, but I ended up getting a chance to see him from afar,” Irving said. “I also have a healthy admiration for somebody who has been in the public eye for that long and is still ultra-successful. One of the best things is when a kid actually achieves the unachievable while still being on camera all the time. I don't know what that'd be like to be on camera all the time like he was.”

Kyrie Irving talking about his “healthy admiration” for LaMelo Ball’s ability to be under the public eye for so long & still be “ultra successful” 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/KRnYdEPTwd — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ball appeared on “Ball in the Family” when he was just 14 years old. Appearing in the show with his brothers, Lonzo and Liangelo Ball and of course his outspoken father, Lavar. The show debuted back in 2017. Fast forward to today in 2025, LaMelo Ball is now 23 years old and wrapping his fifth season.

Irving knows Ball studied his game

Ball's creativity has been on full display since he entered the NBA. Irving believes he might've played a part in his development in that department.

“This young kid, if there was anybody watching a lot of my film and studying, that's definitely one of them,” Irving said.

Kyrie Irving has a lot of memorable moments with the ball in his hands. He's already been crowned by fans as the most skilled player in the history of the league for his creativity around the rim and his ability to create space for his shot. Ball has a unique way of creating windows to score and getting himself open looks. From the step-backs or side-step dribbles to cut dribbles to get to that right-handed floater, Ball is a special offensive talent in his own right.

LaMelo Ball's special talent is still worth believing in for Hornets

Despite the rough seasons, Ball has been one of the only bright spots for the Hornets for years. Thankfully he has a few running mates that could help make this team competitive if they're healthy. Brandon Miller and whatever potential lottery pick they add in the 2025 NBA Draft can help the Hornets.

It's nice to see an All-Star talent acknowledge a young one's game. As Kyrie Irving continues to rehab from a torn ACL, he had time to share his thoughts about maybe one of the more misunderstood stars in LaMelo Ball.