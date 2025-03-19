The Charlotte Hornets are tied with the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards for the best odds to land the number-one pick for the 2025 NBA Draft. The consensus first overall pick is set to be Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so. Averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, he could do everything on the floor that you would require out of the number one pick. However, other elite prospects will be participating in March Madness and the Hornets should watch in case they don't have the number one pick.

Target one: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

VJ Edgecombe's play late in the season helped propel Baylor to the ninth seed in the tournament. He's likely the best athlete in the draft, making explosive plays on both sides of the ball. He can finish well around the rim and over defenders as a cutter or slasher without the ball. To go along with a solid catch-and-shoot game that would compliment any team that happens to draft him.

VJ Edgecombe from the RAFTERS 🤯pic.twitter.com/PgmepTYr0h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2024 Expand Tweet

Alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, he would thrive in transition. The Hornets already make it a part of their game plan to play faster and create easier opportunities on the open floor. Edgecombe would instantly fit in at that two-guard spot, sliding Miller to the three and Miles Bridges or Grant Williams manning that four spot. If he improves his handle, Edgecombe could be even deadlier and live up to his freakish upside.

Target two: Khaman Maluach, Duke

One of the more raw prospects, Khaman Maluach has a chance to end up a Hornet. Rumor has it that Charlotte could look to revisit the idea of trading their former Duke big man in Mark Williams. His injury history has been a little concerning and Charlotte could flip Williams for either more draft compensation or a player to add to the young core. Drafting Maluach would fill the hole at center right away.

Defensively, he could protect the paint at a high level already. At 7'2 with a 7'6 wingspan, he's already a rim runner in pick-and-roll sets. His low post-game needs work, but the Hornets would have a shot to work with another raw prospect at center. With a clean bill of health as it stands. The tournament could help his stock rise as well if Duke makes a deep run.

Target three: Tre Johnson, Texas

Tre Johnson rounds out the list. If the goal is to draft the best talent out of the tournament, Johnson fits the bill. His ability to create for himself as well as others helped Texas land a spot in the First Four round of the tournament. Pairing that with the rest of the young core in Charlotte adds in another guy who can take pressure off of LaMelo Ball.

Johnson is versatile enough to play on or off the ball. Alongside Miller and Ball, there should be no problem implementing this perimeter talent if the Hornets can't land Edgecombe. This is the next best thing.

Tre Johnson is like the opposite of Jase Richardson, his lack of coordination in tight spaces + an average handle may prevent him from fully accessing his court vision pic.twitter.com/nUcP4oKhl6 — Sheed on the Hawks (@SheedinATL) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

There is some interesting talent in the 2025 NBA Draft and March Madness could change this list depending on who makes the deepest run. There are a few seven-footers that could make sense, along with other shooters and potential two-way players. Guys like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey could be taken ahead of all these guys.

The Hornets have plenty of options to choose from, but it's pivotal they get it right. Last year's lottery pick, Tidjane Salaun, didn't exactly have the strongest rookie campaign. If the Hornets don't get that number overall pick, their job is to select the right guy who has high stakes. Only time will tell if they're able to get that pick right.