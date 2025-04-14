Amidst the Charlotte Hornets' struggles, their franchise player, LaMelo Ball, remains committed to the team. He wants to stick it out with the Hornets for the long haul despite where other NBA fans prefer him to play. Ball's 2024-25 campaign season was slowed down by injuries. He played in 47 games before shutting it down to have a few procedures done. Many began to speculate where he should play, but it seems like Ball is happy right where he's at.

LaMelo Ball's comments about the Hornets are great news

When asked during exit interviews about how he feels about the rumors about him being traded, Ball gave a reassuring response that he's not going anywhere any time soon.

“I know what I can do. Just being here is amazing. Fans are amazing, living situation is amazing, and everything’s been solid. All that you need to leave, this and that, when you build something it’s never just gonna pop off and be the best thing. You gotta stay there and work it out.”

Ball signed the five-year rookie max extension for $209 million a season ago, so there's no sense of urgency to go ring chase in a bigger market. When players are as talented as Ball, it's expected for them to have winning seasons, compete for playoff spots, and even compete for titles. The Hornets haven't been able to reach those levels to have those expectations yet, and Ball understands that.

Ball isn't fazed by the noise

LaMelo Ball addressed the rumors on social media about fans wanting him to play in bigger markets or better teams.

“I'm bothered if I don't eat, if I ain't got the meal, I'll call my people, hopefully some food will come. Bother means like stuff throughout the day. Like the dog pisses on the floor or something like that, that bothers me. Little stuff like that. But telling you to go somewhere or do this, nah. It can't.”

Ball is clearly unfazed by what everyone has been saying about his timeline with the Hornets. Of course, surprises happen. Luka Doncic's being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers could still seem a little surreal to NBA fans, but Ball appears to be focused on helping the Hornets win games and prepare for the following season.

LaMelo Ball's health updates

Aside from addressing rumors, Ball said he's started training the right way.

“Health-wise, I've already started training the right way, so I'm happy with that. Gonna go see my mom and pops and when I get back, I should be able to work out and do everything for the next season.”

He also mentioned opting out the rest of the season to get minor procedures on his wrist and ankle was to get back to work for the offseason right away. The Hornets season clearly didn't go as planned, but it's a good sign that they'll have a bulk of their guys ready for training camp without any restrictions.