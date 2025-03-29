LaMelo Ball will sit out the remainder of the season to have two minor procedures on his ankle and wrist. With 10 games left in the season and the Charlotte Hornets not playing for a postseason berth, it's likely the safest decision that the organization could have made. Ball has been labeled as an “injury-prone” player in his young career, so saving his body for the next season. That could also be with or without Ball on the roster. A possible trade could still be in the cards depending on how the offseason goes.

The Hornets' vision moving forward

All the Hornets' focus will be zeroed in on the 2025 NBA Draft. Prospects like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and others are expected to be available with whatever pick falls in the Hornets' lap. Shutting down Ball allows him to recover and fully embrace the tank. Sure, teams can never admit it themselves, but that seems like a clear plan at this point in time. Brandon Miller has been sidelined for a while, too, so this course of action makes sense.

With the draft in mind, adding another talented prospect to Miller and Ball in the backcourt is promising. As stated in another article, the Hornets can use free agency, similar to how the Detroit Pistons did. Sign veteran players who can help be the glue for your young team. A team like Charlotte can use a couple of guys to show this team how to win.

LaMelo Ball's future

It's hard to see a future where LaMelo Ball is not in it. The Hornets have said that they're not interested in moving on from their young star. He's been one of the few bright spots for the Hornets organization. Although the team hasn't made the playoffs in the last nine seasons, which is the longest streak in the NBA, Ball has captivated NBA fans everywhere. His play is exciting and keeps people on the edge of their seats. For highlight culture, he's meant a lot to it.

Still, anyone can be moved in the Association. After witnessing the Luka Doncic trade, that puts it in perspective that any star, no matter where we rank them, can be moved at the drop of a dime. Ball was in year one of his $260 million contract extension and is locked in with Charlotte until the 2028-29 season. Either he'd have to request out or the team would have to feel differently about their decision to keep him around long term.

Draft capital

The Hornets' next selection in the draft could be their most important one yet. They're tied with two other teams to land the number one overall pick, but Charlotte should feel optimistic. Their young core is solid already. If they land the number one pick, a Flagg planted between Ball and Miller could help bring this core closer together.

The Hornets have a second round pick as well that could be useful as well. They scooped up KJ Simpson with their pick last year, and he had some solid moments. Continuing to stockpile talent around the elite young talent is how you build a hopeful competitive team.