With Rutgers' loss to USC in the first round of the 2025 Big 10 tournament, the collegiate careers of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have presumably come to a close. As two of the top prospects of the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper and Bailey have yet to make an official announcement but are expected to declare in the coming weeks.

Immediately following the loss, Harper and Bailey were non-committal on their futures. Regardless, they both remain atop NBA mock drafts, where both are projected to be top-10 lottery picks. Harper is considered the better prospect of the two and expected to be taken second overall behind Duke's Cooper Flagg, according to ESPN's Jonathan Giovany and Jeremy Woo.

“[Dylan] Harper has been steady as the No. 2 pick in many NBA front offices despite a 15-17 season for Rutgers,” Giovony and Woo wrote. “While Harper isn't viewed as a likely challenger to Cooper Flagg at No. 1, he presents an excellent option for whichever team lands the second pick in the lottery.”

The only team in contention for the No. 2 pick who might be projected to pass on Harper would be the Charlotte Hornets, with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller already locked into their backcourt.

As for Bailey, Giovany and Woo do not see as much immediate success in the NBA but still predict him to go right behind his teammate as the third overall pick.

“[Ace Bailey] is viewed as more of a project and one who will require careful, hands-on development to succeed — but there's no player in this draft who can score the way he does. Bailey's pre-draft process will be pivotal in persuading teams he can discovery the consistency needed to be a star at the next level.”

Rutgers' Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey's road to 2025 NBA Draft

With three months remaining until the 2025 NBA Draft, a lot can occur that will affect the projected draft order. Where the two Rutgers stars land will depend heavily on the draft lottery results, which will occur on May 12.

The loss to USC firmly keeps Rutgers out of the March Madness conversation, but the Scarlet Knights' season is still not over. Despite their 15-17 record, they are top candidates to compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown postseason tournament.

The College Basketball Crown, held from March 31 to April 6, will consist of 16 teams from the Big 10, Big 12 and Big East who are not selected for March Madness. The Las Vegas-based tournament will reportedly not allow teams to opt-out. However, much like college football bowl games, players may do so if they wish to enter the transfer portal or prepare for the draft.

Even if Harper and Bailey — who both said they are far from committed to the NBA Draft — do not return to Rutgers, their recent comments suggest they would play for the Scarlet Knights in any postseason format. If not the College Basketball Crown, Harper and Bailey could also potentially compete in the NIT. It still remains possible that the team's losing record keeps them out of the postseason altogether, which would presumably end the star duo's brief amateur careers.