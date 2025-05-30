May 30, 2025 at 10:52 AM ET

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to build around their current core of players. The core — led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller — certainly features potential. Charlotte has the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, so who will the Hornets select?

A recent mock draft from Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports has VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor landing in Charlotte.

“Edgecombe had an excellent interview with the Hornets, league sources say,” the mock draft article states. “And while there are no locks he’ll be the pick, plenty of executives believe he’s the favorite if he makes it to the fourth pick.”

Will Hornets select VJ Edgecombe in 2025 NBA Draft?

The 19-year-old has indeed been mentioned as a potential top five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Charlotte was surely hoping to end up with one of the top three selections, but the idea of selecting Edgecombe at No. 4 overall should appeal to them.

Edgecombe, a 6'5″ guard, averaged 15 points per game on 43.6 percent field goal and 34 percent three-point shooting during the 2024-25 campaign with Baylor basketball. He also recorded 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per outing.

He is unquestionably ready for the NBA level after just one season in college. The only remaining question is where he will end up in the draft. Nothing is guaranteed and Edgecombe could end up falling out of the top five. That seems fairly unlikely given his current game and high ceiling, though.

The Hornets could develop a big three around LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and VJ Edgecombe. Charlotte wants to contend sooner rather than later amid a current rebuild, and Edgecombe could help the Hornets take the next step.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be especially interesting for this Hornets team. VJ Edgecombe is going to be a player to monitor for Hornets fans on Wednesday, June 25.