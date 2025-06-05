With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, it's hard not to think what his career could've looked like if no team traded him.

Sure, the Los Angeles Clippers sent him to OKC, but the Charlotte Hornets had the honor of doing that first back in 2018 on draft night in a deal that included Miles Bridges and two second-round picks. Unfortunately for the Hornets, SGA has seen more success in his development into a franchise face and MVP of the league. But what if Charlotte kept SGA instead?

LaMelo Ball might not have been a Hornet

Given the fact that the two play the same position, LaMelo Ball likely isn't on Charlotte's draft boards in 2020.

Although the two could coexist in a backcourt together because of their size and versatility to play either guard spot, the Hornets could opt to select a wing player or find a big man to pair with their future MVP, very similar to how the Thunder meticulously scooped up Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

The Hornets haven't exactly nailed their draft picks throughout their history, though. It's possible they could've gotten it wrong when it comes down to constructing their roster, but who knows what pieces they might've tried to pair with SGA.

Mitch Kupchak, who was the general manager at the time, maybe could have handled things differently if he had a franchise guard ready to take the keys from Kemba Walker on his way out of Charlotte.

Hornets trade Kemba Walker

Walker's final year with the Hornets was the 2018-19 season. That year, Walker played in all 82 games, received an All-Star starter bid, and made the All-NBA third team. Great individual season, but the Hornets finished as the ninth seed and missed the playoffs.

Factor in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster, it's possibly the Hornets feel as if they found their future franchise guy. With that being the case, Walker could've went to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.

Putting trust into a rookie combo guard that showed two-way promise in his first season is a dicey gamble, but getting assets for your best player since the season is looking bleak would have been in their best interest.

Getting an opportunity to stack another young asset or getting more draft capital helps prepare the organization for their next chapter. It's a tough move to make in real time for a team, but it would be the right one for those guys to move on.

Hornets roster looks different as they skate into postseason

SGA took massive leaps year to year in his development in terms of production. He went from averaging 10.8 points in year one, to averaging 19 in his sophomore season.

Come year five through seven, and he's averaging 30-plus points on a nightly basis. Charlotte's approach to building out their team but just the impact of him alone plugs the Hornets into the postseason in a weaker Eastern Conference.

It's not easy building a team, but finding talent to complement someone's game is simple enough to at least make it into the postseason. There's no telling what selections, trades, or free-agency moves that could have been made, but the Hornets could have done just enough to put a team into the playoffs and avoid long playoff droughts.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the best players in the NBA leading the charge for their first title in franchise history. It's not guaranteed, but the Hornets could have been in better circumstances had they held on to the 2025 MVP.

Fortunately, Charlotte's future seems like it has more direction than in years past. Players are healthy heading into the offseason; they have the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft; and they have good young players on the roster.

With the talent around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, optimism is buzzing around the organization.