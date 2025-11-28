It has been a great week in Arlington, Texas, as the Dallas Cowboys have won back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Quinnen Williams has sent a dangerous warning to the rest of the NFL about what the Cowboys' defense can do, according to Cowboys' beat writer Jon Machota.

“The confidence is through the roof… We're not where we want to be and where we know we can be. When we hit our stride, we're going to be dangerous,” Williams stated after a 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

The Cowboys' defense was not perfect, allowing four touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes. However, there were instances where the defense stepped up. After allowing a touchdown on each of the first two drives, the defense came through midway through the second quarter, as Jadeveon Clowney sacked Mahomes to push the offense back and eventually force a punt. This allowed Dak Prescott to throw a touchdown on his drive, giving Dallas the lead.

The Cowboys' defense also benefited from the Chiefs' self-inflicted mistakes, as the Chiefs committed holding penalties on two second-quarter drives. Later in the third quarter, the Chiefs committed an offensive pass interference, stalling another drive. But the Cowboys' defense did not need a penalty on the next third-quarter drive, as they stopped Mahomes on 3rd and 4 from the Dallas 44-yard line. Later, there was a drive in the fourth where the Cowboys led 28-21, and the defense forced Mahomes to a three-and-out.

While the defense allowed a touchdown on the ensuing drive, they already had a 10-point lead, and their offense sealed the game in the final minutes. Suddenly, the Cowboys look dangerous, and their offense remains stout. Yet, it's the improved play of their defense that has given them new life. The next test for the Cowboys' defense will be tough, as they will face Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Detroit Lions next Thursday. If the Cowboys can overcome the Lions, then the rest of the NFL might start to pay attention to a team that could sneak into the playoffs.