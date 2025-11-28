Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has built a career on playmaking and poise, but the Ravens star has now reached a low point he has never experienced. For the first time in his eight seasons, Jackson has gone three straight games without a touchdown pass and has failed to complete at least 60 percent of his throws in four straight outings. The drought has become the defining issue for a Ravens team that suddenly looks unsettled in the AFC North race.

In a 32 -14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson delivered one of the roughest performances of his career. He completed 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards, threw an interception, and lost two fumbles. His three turnovers marked his highest total in four years. The Ravens produced five turnovers overall and watched a five-game winning streak evaporate in a mistake-filled performance.

Jackson said he sees only one solution. He repeated the word consistent throughout his postgame comments and placed the blame on himself rather than on knee, ankle, and toe injuries that have limited his practice time. He insisted he is healthy enough to perform and said the issues come down to execution.

The Ravens were once consistently dominant

The Ravens averaged nearly 33 points in Jackson’s first four starts this season. But they have dropped to 23 points per game in the five games since his return from a hamstring injury. Against a Bengals defense that had allowed the most points in the league, Baltimore managed only two touchdowns and fell to 6 and 6. Cincinnati entered the night with only one win since mid-September, yet Baltimore made repeated unforced errors that turned the game in Cincinnati’s favor.

Teammates defended Jackson after the loss. Safety Kyle Hamilton said even great players have off nights, while tight end Mark Andrews said the team’s belief in its quarterback has not wavered. Jackson echoed that confidence in himself, saying the path forward is simple. He said he must settle down, secure the ball, and trust the instincts that have carried him throughout his career.