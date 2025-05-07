The Cleveland Cavaliers and new head coach Kenny Atkinson face an uphill climb after falling behind 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the Eastern conference playoffs. However, they have a larger problem looming once their offseason begins. Evan Mobley won Defensive Player of the Year, triggering a clause in his contract that increases how much of the salary cap his contract makes up. The increase puts Cleveland up over the second apron, and Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome could be a casualty.

Mobley's contract increases from 25 to 30% of his team's cap. As a result the Cavaliers' salary is at $219 million next season, making them a second apron team, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Ever since its inception, the second apron has hamstrung teams with big payrolls, making it difficult to make any moves at all in trade or free agency.

In order to avoid the second apron, Cleveland has two options. They can let a player like Jerome walk into free agency or move multiple smaller contracts in order to re-sign him. If he had played enough minutes to qualify, Jerome would have likely been a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player. The former Virginia guard saw a huge leap in his first full season with a defined role.

The 6-foot-5 guard is one of the more interesting players set to be a free agent this summer. If the Cavaliers were to let him go, multiple teams would be in line to offer Jerome a hefty contract and a bigger role. However, his desire is to remain in Cleveland, according to HoopsHype.

Atkinson has grown attached to his players in his first season with his new team. His players spoke highly of his approach to coaching and Mobley credited him with his improvement.

He might need to take his coaching to another level as the Cavaliers face a crucial financial decision that could impact the team for years.