Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and Tyler Herro have developed a beef with one another during their NBA playoff series. It began when Garland said the Cavs' plan is to attack Herro on defense. Herro later fired back. However, Garland is not playing in Game 3 due to a toe injury, something that led Charles Barkley to call Garland out given his comments about Herro.

“You've got to be kidding me, right,” Barkley asked host Adam Lefkoe during a pregame segment of Inside The NBA, via NBACentral on X, formerly Twitter.

When Lefkoe revealed that he was indeed not joking and that Garland was officially ruled out for Game 3, Barkley called the Cavs guard out.

“First of all, you don't say that,” Barkley said. “You gotta play… Tyler Herro, he may not be a great defender, but he had 34 points. Don't act like he's a bum.”

Darius Garland not playing in Cavs-Heat Game 3

The Cavs are clearly proceeding with caution given their 2-0 series lead. Garland has a toe sprain and Cleveland surely does not want to risk further injury. Still, the fact that Garland previously called Herro out and is not playing in Game 3 is not an ideal look. It would not be surprising to see Herro offer a few looks to the Cavs bench during Game 3.

As mentioned, the Cavs hold a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 represents a must-win contest for Miami. Falling down 0-3 in the series would be unacceptable for the Heat without question. The chances of climbing back from an 0-3 deficit are extremely slim, but a 1-2 deficit — although far from favorable — is manageable.

Perhaps Herro will end up having a big game. He will have plenty of motivation even with Garland not playing on Saturday afternoon. The 2024-25 All-Star isn't a great defender, but he is capable of leading Miami's offense.