Coming off their biggest win of the season against the reigning champion Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers had every reason to take a breath. Instead, they found themselves in yet another battle, this time against the Portland Trail Blazers— a game that tested Cleveland's depth, their resolve, and their championship mettle.

The Cavs fell behind by as many as 18 points late in the third quarter, struggling without Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell. But as they’ve proven all season, no deficit is too steep, no game too far gone. In a relentless fourth-quarter push and an electrifying overtime finish, Cleveland stormed back to secure a 133-129 victory at Rocket Arena, extending their winning streak to 10 games and becoming the first team to reach 50 wins this season.

This marks just the seventh time in NBA history that a team has recorded three separate 10-game winning streaks in a single season. The win also saw Cleveland achieve a feat they hadn’t accomplished since the 1997-98 season—winning back-to-back games after trailing by 18 or more.

“It’s just the belief in each other,” Max Strus said postgame. “We’re never out, and we all believe in each other to the fullest.”

A slow start leads to a furious Cavs comeback over the Trail Blazers

For much of the first half, the Cavs played with a lack of urgency. Darius Garland, who had been a steady presence in Mitchell’s absence, struggled to find his rhythm. Because of Garland's lack of rhythm, Cleveland's offense stalled. The result? A dismal 42-point first half, shooting just 32.6% from the floor and 5-of-20 from deep. The Trail Blazers took full advantage, entering halftime with a 12-point lead and pushing it to 18 in the third.

But then, the Cavs dynamic duo of De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome stepped up. The duo ignited Cleveland’s offense, combining for 22 of the Cavs’ 37 third-quarter points. However, Portland maintained control, thanks in part to Cleveland’s costly nine fouls in the quarter, leading to a parade of Portland free throws.

Then came the fourth quarter, where the Cavs have made a habit of flipping the script.

Hunter took over, drilling clutch threes to fuel a rally that finally gave Cleveland its first lead of the second half with under five minutes to play. But the Blazers wouldn’t fold. Anfernee Simons kept Portland within striking distance, and with 15.4 seconds remaining, Max Strus delivered a dagger—a corner three that put Cleveland up 118-115. The arena erupted, seemingly sealing the victory.

Yet, the game had one more twist. Garland missed a crucial free throw, and the Blazers capitalized, forcing overtime after Simons sank two from the stripe.

De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome deliver in the clutch for Cleveland

Without Mitchell and with Evan Mobley fouled out, Cleveland needed someone to rise to the occasion. Enter De'Andre Hunter, who poured in nine of his 32 points in the extra frame, including a massive go-ahead triple with 30.8 seconds left. He then grabbed the decisive rebound and calmly sank two free throws to put the game out of reach.

“I didn’t think we were going to win the game. I really didn’t,” head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted. “De’Andre really took us from the abyss and got us a W.”

Jerome, too, was phenomenal. The Cavs guard finished with 25 points, six assists, five rebounds, and a career-high six steals. Ty Jerome was so great that his impact was historic. The Cleveland sixth man joins only one other player in NBA history to post such a stat line off the bench, joining Gus Johnson, who accomplished the feat in 1975.

Mobley, despite a slow start, came alive in the fourth quarter for the Cavs as he did against Boston, dropping 10 of his 20 points before fouling out late. His aggressive drives and defensive presence helped Cleveland shift momentum when they needed it most.

Depth continues to define this Cavs team

Cleveland’s depth has been their calling card all season, and Sunday was another testament to that. With multiple players in foul trouble and two of their core four unavailable in crunch time, it was the Cavs' next-man-up mentality that delivered the victory.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in here with winning tendencies,” Strus said. “No egos. When you have that, you’ve got a special team that can do a lot of special things.”

Despite a sluggish start, the Cavs once again showed why they are one of the league’s most resilient teams. They don’t just win games; they take every punch, absorb the blows, and come back stronger.

Another comeback and another statement from the Cavs, the best team in the NBA.