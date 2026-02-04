The Cleveland Cavaliers recently shook things up by trading Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for future Hall of Famer James Harden. Now, the Cavs are making further moves as the NBA trade deadline nears.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Lonzo Ball and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Ball's agent Rich Paul and the Jazz are expected to discuss his future soon,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Charania also clarified what will be in store for Ball with Utah.

“The Jazz are expected to waive Lonzo Ball, allowing him to be a free agent, sources tell ESPN,” he reported.

Ball was widely expected to be a trade candidate for the Cavs this year after his shooting numbers had cratered significantly since joining Cleveland via a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

Now, he will be free to sign with another team after being waived by the Jazz.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints later confirmed that this was part of a larger deal with the Atlanta Hawks that sent Jock Landale to Atlanta.

Article Continues Below

“…this Lonzo Ball to Utah trade is a 3-team deal that also involved Jock Landale going to the Hawks. Cavs are sending second-round picks in 2028 and 2032 to Utah, who will be waiving Ball,” reported Siegel.

Meanwhile, the Cavs recently added to their backcourt bench depth by acquiring both Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, meaning they won't have a void left by Ball in terms of backup point guard minutes.

It remains to be seen whether the Cavs will look to make any more moves before the deadline, but as it is, the team will already look much different the next time they take the court.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon at 3:00 pm ET.