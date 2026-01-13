Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson referenced “the psychology of sports” as a reason for his team's 123-112 loss to the Utah Jazz at home on Monday night. That seems to be the only plausible explanation for De'Andre Hunter's perplexing fluctuation throughout the 2025-26 season.

Beginning the campaign as an everyday starter, Hunter had his moments of success, but they were just that. Like the team, there was inconsistency, whether it was the shot distribution, defense, or overall production. Atkinson sensed it, pulled him aside, and had a conversation to move him to the bench, a role that Hunter mutually agreed upon with him and has thrived in previously. He was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate with the Atlanta Hawks and continued that success when he was traded to Cleveland at the NBA trade deadline.

When the Cavs made the lineup change, Hunter responded well in the first four games the week before Christmas, including a 27-point outing in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on December 22. Since then, it has been a mixed bag, and in the last two games, especially, the situation looks alarming.

On Monday night, Hunter played a season-low 18 minutes as a part of the second unit, going 1-of-5 from the field for the second straight contest. He had three assists, but also had three turnovers on miscommunications with his teammates. The 28-year-old forward has not been making shots, but he's also not taking as many lately. While effort on the glass has been evident, as has the boxing out and physicality, it just hasn't resembled the Hunter the Cavs traded for less than a year ago.

“It's not clicking,” Atkinson told ClutchPoints in his postgame press conference. “Listen, I think it's a prolonged batting slump, and it happens. It happens in every sport. Try to support him, get him some touches with ATOs; it's just not going right now. But part of my job is to help him. He'll snap out of it. He's too good of a player to be playing like this. He'll turn it around. We need him.”

Hunter is 8 of his last 31 from long distance, and on the season, he's shooting a career-low 30.9% beyond the arc. He hasn't been worse than 35% since his second season with the Hawks.

ClutchPoints asked Atkinson if there's been a sense of helplessness from Hunter's perspective. He doesn't see it that way.

“I know what guys do. They grind through this. They work,” Atkinson said. “He's out there extra after practice. He's just in the batting cage more. I see it. He's trying to get through this slump. He'll get through this slump. [He] needs to see a couple go through; I think that would help. But we've just got to support him, give him confidence until he breaks out.”

“He's a hell of a player, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell added. “He's a guy that we believe in and we trust in every day. We see the work he puts in on his body, on his shot, on everything. And I think [when] you're not necessarily making shots, it can definitely feel like a lot. But we have our arms around him. The biggest thing about him is [that] it’s not affecting the mood, right? Like, he's a guy that comes in every day with the same positive spirit, and that's who you want around you, right?”

Hunter's teammates are sticking by his side until he comes out on the other end. After all, this is a guy who cashed in on 42.6% of his trey balls last year when he joined the organization. In the postseason, he knocked down 46.2% of them, too. Hunter is a capable scorer and can put the ball in the bucket. It's just been more difficult to find his footing for some reason.

“Just keep trying to push him,” Allen said. “He's an amazing shot maker. His mid-range, threes; when that's falling, the team's doing excellent. And we're going to keep feeding him. We're going to make sure that he gets out of this rut and be the player he can be.”

“It's tough,” Mitchell added. “You're not always going to have great stretches, but we're continuing to have his back, you know what I'm saying? And he's a guy that continuously comes in as positive, comes in and does the little things necessary to get out there. It's not about not putting the time in. He does that. It's just a matter of, hey, it's going to come around.”

If Cleveland is going to find its consistent self, it will take Hunter discovering his usual form.