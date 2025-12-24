Joel Embiid just had an untimely turn of events following a collision with Terrance Mann during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

The injury took place in the first minute of the second half. Philadelphia had possession of the ball as Embiid was going to get himself set inside the paint. However, Mann was in the way as both players accidentally collided with one another, bumping knees in the process.

This resulted in Embiid going down to the floor, holding his right knee in visible pain. He limped his way to the locker room before eventually returning to the bench with ice on the knee. Some time later, he made his return to the court to resume action for Philadelphia.