While the Philadelphia Eagles were able to contribute five players to the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl, including two second-year cornerbacks in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, and lone offensive player Cam Jurgens, many around the organization believe there's one obvious omission from the list: Jordan Davis.

In the midst of a star-making season at nose tackle, Davis has shined with and without Carter by his side, but this, apparently, wasn't enough to best a field that also featured Leonard Williams and Quinnen Williams – who played most of the season in the AFC.

Talking to reporters after learning the news, Davis admitted that he was disappointed with the voting results but plans to use his energy to help his team win, instead of being “selfish.”

Article Continues Below

“Everybody hopes to be a Pro Bowler. I think selfishly, as athletes, we want to do stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I can only feel that way because I'm being selfish. And when I looked at it, and I took a step back, I'm like, mm. That's very selfish of me. Let me give back, let me pour my cup into my teammates. That's what I do it for,” Davis said via Philly Inquirer's Olivia Reiner.

“And selfishly, you want to get all the accolades, you want to be the best, you want to be considered one of the top guys in the league. But at the end of the day, when you take a step back and you play selflessly, I'm satisfied. I'm more than satisfied, because I know I'm adding and I'm contributing and I'm being a force and I'm being dominant, and I can sleep at night with that.

Does Davis have a reason to be disappointed? Sure, especially considering Williams spent the majority of the season with the New York Jets before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys and making his debut in Week 11. Any yet, to the fourth-year DT's credit, he's taking it the right way, knowing that while he can't change the vote count, he can impact games moving forward, which, in the end, could lead to more consideration next season.