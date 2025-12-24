Alabama football received a major boost Tuesday, as the Crimson Tide are set to regain one of their most impactful defensive contributors ahead of their College Football Playoff matchup vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. Defensive lineman LT Overton has been medically cleared and is expected to play in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Overton’s return comes after he missed Alabama’s previous two games with an undisclosed health issue, thinning the defensive front during the SEC Championship and the CFP first-round win. His availability provides a timely reinforcement as Alabama prepares to face the top-seeded Hoosiers on New Year’s Day.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report the news, noting that Overton is on track to return just in time for the quarterfinal matchup against Indiana.

“Alabama star defensive lineman LT Overton, who has missed Bama’s last two games with an undisclosed health issue, has been cleared to return and is set to play when the team faces No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals Jan. 1, sources tell @CBSSports”

The senior’s return significantly strengthens the Alabama defense as it prepares to face an undefeated Indiana team led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Generating consistent pressure up front will be critical for the Crimson Tide against Indiana’s high-powered offense.

During the regular season, Overton recorded 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks, establishing himself as a consistent disruptor in the Crimson Tide rotation. His availability allows Alabama to improve its depth and maintain physicality throughout the game.

With kickoff approaching, Alabama enters final preparations with renewed confidence on the defensive side. Getting Overton back provides stability and experience as the Crimson Tide take the field in Pasadena for one of college football’s premier postseason stages.