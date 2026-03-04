The Toronto Raptors continue searching for answers after another frustrating fourth-quarter collapse, this time in a 111–95 loss to the New York Knicks. The defeat once again highlighted Toronto’s ongoing fourth-quarter struggles, a growing concern as the Raptors attempt to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Despite staying within striking distance for most of the night, the game followed a familiar pattern for Toronto. The Raptors played competitive basketball through three quarters before the Knicks seized control during the closing stretch.

Raptors star Brandon Ingram led the offensive effort early. The veteran forward finished with 31 points, including 26 in the first half, helping Toronto keep pace with New York’s offense throughout the opening stages of the matchup.

However, the Raptors’ fourth-quarter issues resurfaced once the game tightened late. Toronto trailed 87–82 entering the final period and remained within a single possession when Immanuel Quickley cut the deficit to two with 5:50 remaining.

Following the game, Raptors Updates' Omer Osman shared Ingram’s candid reaction on X, formerly Twitter, as the forward addressed the late-game execution blunders.

“I think every time we play a good team, they know exactly where they want to go in the 4th quarter, and they do it over and over again.”

“The good thing is, we’re in the games. But we got to figure out how to finish the game.”

From that point forward, the Knicks took control. New York closed the night with a decisive 16–2 run, fueled by disciplined defense and efficient execution on the offensive end.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points and 10 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Former Raptor OG Anunoby also contributed 15 points against his former team.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s offense stalled in the closing minutes, reinforcing a familiar pattern as competitive games continue slipping away late.