May 12, 2025 at 12:21 AM ET

Donovan Mitchell provided optimism to the Cleveland Cavaliers despite sustaining an injury in the team's 129-109 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Mitchell played 20 minutes throughout the first half, scoring 12 points. However, he shot 3-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. On top of that, he was unable to play in the second half due to a left ankle injury.

The Cavs were unable to rally back without Mitchell, going down 3-1 in the series. With Game 5 now being an elimination game, the star guard gave an update that could be positive regarding his availability.

“I will be good for Tuesday. You know me. I will see you Tuesday,” Mitchell told cleveland.com and one other outlet with a wry smile during a brief conversation prior to leaving Gainbridge Fieldhouse alongside his father late Sunday night.

What lies ahead for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs' backs are against the wall, now in danger of facing elimination to the Pacers.

It would be a major disappointment for a Cleveland squad that had their best regular season in franchise history outside of the LeBron James era. They won 64 regular-season games to clinch the top seed, making their case as a potential title contender.

However, they are now in a difficult situation as they couldn't contain Indiana's offense. They turned the ball over 22 times, which played into the Pacers' hands as they ignited multiple scoring runs to secure the Game 4 win.

Six players scored in double-digits on Cleveland's behalf in the loss, including Mitchell. Darius Garland led the way with 21 points, six assists, a rebound, and a steal. He shot 6-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-5 from downtown, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Isaac Okoro came next with 13 points and two rebounds, Max Strus put up 11 points and six rebounds, while Jaylon Tyson provided 11 points and three assists.

The Cavs will look to stay alive in the series when they host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 13 at 7 p.m. ET.