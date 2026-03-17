The New England Patriots are going through a transformative offseason after their impressive Super Bowl run. Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has suggested that the team may still look to target a top wide receiver in the first round, even after making the significant signing of Romeo Doubs. The 2026 draft class features standout prospects such as Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson, but former Texas A&M star KC Concepcion has emerged as an appealing “steal” candidate. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Concepcion recently had a routine and preventative knee scope performed by Cowboys team physician Daniel Cooper.

The All-American playmaker is expected to be fully healthy by the rookie minicamp in May, which is a reassuring update for teams considering his impressive production from last season, where he tallied 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

ESPN reports that Concepcion is the ideal vertical threat to pair with quarterback Drake Maye, even after the Patriots secured Doubs on a four-year, $80 million contract to replace the departed Stefon Diggs.

While Doubs provides veteran stability, Concepcion brings elite explosiveness, averaging 15.1 yards per catch and gaining 449 yards after the catch last season.

Article Continues Below

Analysts note that his ability to turn quick routes into significant gains, combined with his immediate impact as a punt returner, would add a dynamic layer to the Patriots' offense that they currently lack.

Despite losing Diggs, who led the team with 1,013 yards due to salary cap concerns and off-field issues, the Patriots are committed to supporting Maye’s development.

Vrabel and personnel head Eliot Wolf recognize that contending for an AFC Championship requires a more potent offensive arsenal.

Potentially adding Concepcion's field-stretching speed to a core led by Doubs, the Patriots are positioning themselves to pursue a seventh Lombardi Trophy in 2026.