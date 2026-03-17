The 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of a roller coaster for the Chicago Bulls. Their journey has been defined by a scorching 5-0 start that eventually gave way to the harsh reality of a rebuilding roster. Injuries to key cogs like Josh Giddey and Coby White derailed early momentum. The real story, though, unfolded at the trade deadline. VP Artūras Karnišovas finally pulled the trigger on a total teardown. Chicago dismantled the veteran core by shipping out staples like Nikola Vucevic, White, and Ayo Dosunmu.

In their place, a youth movement has taken root. This has been led by the arrival of Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons alongside the steady development of Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue. Yes, the losses piled up during a winless February. Still, the vision is clear. Chicago is now playing for the future. That future begins with the ping-pong balls in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft lottery.

Identifying the missing pieces

As the Bulls look toward the draft, the objective is simple yet daunting. They need to find a true cornerstone. Despite the influx of young talent from recent trades, this roster still screams for a versatile, high-upside wing or a powerhouse in the paint. They need someone who can anchor a modern defense. Chicago has spent the last few years stockpiling “Swiss Army Knife” players. These guys are lengthy, switchable athletes who can transition floor spots. However, they lack a definitive offensive alpha who can demand double teams.

With potentially two picks in the top 16, the front office must prioritize elite shot creation and defensive versatility. The goal isn't just to add another rotation player. It's really to find the player that makes everyone else on the floor better. That would turn this collection of young assets into a cohesive, playoff-contending unit.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

If there is one name that should be circled in red on the Bulls’ big board, it is Duke’s Cameron Boozer. Standing 6-foot-9 with a frame that is already professional-grade, Boozer is the most polished interior prospect fans have seen in years. He isn’t just a bruiser. Boozer is a basketball savant with magnetic hands and an elite passing touch. That allows him to facilitate from the high post or ignite fast breaks with trademark outlet passes.

Note that the Bulls have struggled with consistent rebounding and interior presence. As such, Boozer offers an immediate solution. He impacts winning at every level, and his performance in the upcoming tournament will likely solidify him as a top-three lock. Chicago needs a player with his intellect and winning DNA to change the culture in the locker room.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

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Sure, Boozer provides the floor. However, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa provides the ceiling. He is also 6-foot-9 with a wingspan that seems to go on forever. Dybantsa is a jumbo wing who has spent the college season proving he is the most natural scorer in this class. He led the NCAA in scoring for a reason. Dybantsa can get to his spot at will and finish over anyone. The Bulls have lacked a true three-level scoring threat since the heyday of Jimmy Butler. Dybantsa fits that mold perfectly.

He is an elastic athlete who can create his own shot in isolation. That skill is non-negotiable for a primary NBA option. Watching him navigate the pressure of March Madness will be the ultimate litmus test for his decision-making. Still, the raw upside is too tantalizing for Chicago to ignore if they land a top-two pick.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Finally, we look closer to home at Illinois guard Keaton Wagler. For a Bulls team that needs to inject more consistent perimeter shooting and high-IQ playmaking into the backcourt, Wagler is a dream fit. He doesn't rely on pure verticality. Instead, he uses incredible craft and a change-of-pace handle to put defenders in a spin cycle. Wagler has the size at 6-foot-6 to play multiple positions. He offers the kind of “on-off ball” versatility that Billy Donovan loves.

Wagler is a bucket-getter who understands the rhythm of the game, rarely forcing shots and always finding the open man when the defense collapses. If Wagler can lead the Illini on a deep run through the bracket, he will prove he belongs in the heart of the lottery. He could potentially give the Bulls a versatile guard who can stabilize their rotation for the next decade.

Looking ahead, March Madness is clearly more than a tournament. For the Bulls, it’s a scouting mission for salvation.