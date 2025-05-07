The Cleveland Cavaliers are shorthanded as they try to even the series with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 2. The Cavs are playing without Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter due to various injuries, but Donovan Mitchell is doing his best to keep Cleveland in the series.

Mitchell has taken over Game 2 in front of his home fans in Cleveland to the tune of 46 on 15-for-30 as the Cavs lead 117-112 with just a minute to play. Naturally, The Cavs fans were fired up all night as the superstar guard tried to carry his injured squad to a victory. However, he won't stand for any disrespect for Pacers players.

During the second half of the game, Cavs fans started chanting “overrated” at Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Mitchell quickly shut them down even during a heated battle.

Cavs fans were chanting "overrated" at Hali and Spida signaled them to stop Respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/2gkSoikwVL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The chant comes from an anonymous poll of NBA players that came out a few weeks ago, where Haliburton's peers named the star point guard the most overrated player in the league. He has since proved them wrong with a stellar game and a game-winner to close out the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the first round and a great Game 1 to pull off the upset in Cleveland and get ahead in the series.

Haliburton also led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago, so it's clear that he is among the best young stars in basketball.

Still, it is Mitchell who is getting the better of him in this titanic matchup in Game 2. The former Utah Jazz star has gotten buckets in all kinds of ways despite not having his running mate alongside him in the backcourt. Mitchell has gotten to the basket at will and also knocked down jumpers from all over the place.

Still, if the Cavs are going to reach their ultimate goal this season and win a championship, they will need everyone to get back healthy sooner rather than later. Thankfully for Cleveland, it will have two full days off before Game 3 in Indianapolis on Friday night.