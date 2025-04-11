The Cleveland Cavaliers arrived in Indianapolis down four starters, resting and nursing injuries in preparation for the playoffs. However, what they lacked in star power, the Cavs made up for in grit, resilience, and the kind of next-man-up mentality that championship contenders are built on. Without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Max Strus—and with Jarrett Allen playing only the first half and dealing with a surprise ejection— Kenny Atkinson's squad nearly stole one on the road, falling 114-112 in a thriller against a full-strength Pacers squad.

What should’ve been a blowout turned into a showcase of Cleveland’s elite depth. The Cavs were spearheaded by two Sixth Man of the Year candidates in Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter. Their efforts didn't just keep the game competitive—they nearly won it.

The Cavs got a surprising spark from an ejection

Indiana opened with a quick six points, flexing their continuity and firepower. But it was Ty Jerome who stopped the bleeding, scoring seven early to stabilize Cleveland’s offense. His presence brought rhythm to a team that looked understandably disjointed out of the gate.

Then came the second quarter. With Jerome orchestrating and Hunter hammering the glass, Cleveland flipped the game on its head. They owned the paint, hitting 5-of-7 in the restricted area and 5-of-8 in the short midrange, while crashing the boards for seven second-chance points. The result? A 33-point quarter and a four-point halftime lead for a Cavs team running on fumes.

But the lead wouldn’t hold forever. Indiana clawed back late in the third, taking advantage of Cleveland’s fatigue and inexperience. Yet even then, the Cavs showed fight. Head coach Kenny Atkinson, incensed over a no-call on Tristan Thompson, was ejected after back-to-back technicals, a rare move that fired up his squad.

“I don’t regret that one. I had to have Tristan’s back on that blatant foul against him that led to my ejection,” Atkinson said about the ejection. “Fourteen years in the league. An NBA champion. He deserves more respect than that. I couldn’t let that one go. No way.”

After his ejection, Atkinson's team responded with a mini 4-0 spurt to close the quarter, entering the final 12 minutes with a one-point lead.

Cleveland's bench stars shone even without their brightest stars

From there, Cleveland leaned on role players like Sam Merrill, who drilled four threes to keep the Cavs within striking distance. With Jerome resting the entire fourth to avoid overuse, the closing lineup—Craig Porter Jr., Isaac Okoro, Javonte Green, Jaylon Tyson, and Thompson—was a collection of deep-bench names and rookies. And yet, they were two points shy of overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ All-Star, eventually took over. His back-to-back threes in crunch time pushed Indiana ahead for good. But even then, Cleveland wouldn’t quit. Down one with 34 seconds left, they got one final look—Tyson’s contested fadeaway at the buzzer—which hit the front rim and bounced out.

Gut punch. Moral victory.

“It’s a sign of a good program,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I have been saying all year that we are 18 deep. That’s why I have confidence going into these types of games where we know we are going to play our bench and young guys a lot. We gave ourselves a chance to win. Proud. Really good effort. I loved our fight. Moral victories, this is one of them. A shame we didn’t pull it out.”

Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter almost beat the Pacers on their own

Despite the loss, this game was about two players: Jerome and Hunter.

Jerome finished with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, plus six assists—all in just 26 minutes. The Cavs were a +16 in his minutes. And more importantly, Jerome looked like a starter. Whether it was floating in mid-range jumpers, converting layups at the rim, or calmly drilling pull-up threes, he had an answer for every defense the Pacers threw at him. His ability to score at all three levels opened up the floor for everyone else.

And he’s been doing this since returning from a knee injury on Sunday—three straight games of 18+ points, peaking at just the right time.

“He elevates the starters,” Atkinson said. “You don’t just survive when Ty comes in—you get better.”

Then there was Hunter. Often overlooked, sometimes inconsistent, but undeniably talented, he played one of his most complete games in a Cavs jersey: 23 points, 11 rebounds, several of them critical defensive boards against Indiana’s small-ball attack. Offensively, lineups with Hunter at the four have been elite all season, posting a 124.6 offensive rating. But the concern has always been rebounding—something Hunter answered with authority.

The Cavs need their bench to step up like this in the playoffs

For Cleveland to make deep playoff runs, Hunter must be that kind of presence, especially when matched against versatile lineups from teams like Boston. On this night, he showed he’s more than capable.

The Cavs shot 17-of-37 from three, moved the ball with purpose, and maintained the crisp offense that’s made them one of the league’s best, even without their All-Stars. That kind of identity doesn’t disappear when stars sit; it’s built into the culture. And the culture held.

While the loss officially ends their chance at matching the franchise record of 66 wins from the 2008-09 season and knocks them out of contention for the league’s best record, Thursday felt like a different kind of win—one that proves just how deep, tough, and dangerous this Cavs team is.

If Thursday was indeed Jerome’s last regular-season appearance before resting up for the postseason, he made it one to remember. Not just for voters watching Sixth Man ballots—but for Cleveland fans who saw a short-handed team go toe-to-toe with a playoff-caliber opponent and nearly steal one at the buzzer.