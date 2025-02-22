The quietest person in the room is often the most dangerous, and Cleveland Cavaliers' rising star Evan Mobley is the perfect example of this. Over his first four years in the NBA, Mobley's quiet ascent to stardom has been nothing short of impressive. As a player, he dominates both ends of the court without fanfare, helping transform the Cavs from a struggling Eastern Conference team into the best: a legitimate title contender.

No matter what, Mobley has always preferred to let his game speak for itself, which sometimes causes him to fly under the radar. Given Cleveland's roster filled with stars, it's easy for his remarkable skills—both physical and intangible—to be overlooked.

But what’s done in the shadows has a way of coming to light. As the Cavs cruised through the regular season with the league’s best record, even a player as reserved as Mobley couldn’t stay in the background for long.

At this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, Mobley was asked who he thought would be the league’s top player in five years. In a departure from his usual calm and measured responses, Mobley confidently declared, “Best player in five years? Maybe me or Victor [Wembanyama],” adding, “One of [us].”

This bold statement is just the latest reflection of Mobley’s self-belief, a trait that’s been evident since he was selected third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Comparisons to Hall of Famers like Chris Bosh, Kevin Garnett, and Anthony Davis have followed him since day one.

As the Cavs returned from the All-Star break, Mobley wasn’t backing down from his claim. Instead, he’s doubling down, ensuring that the spotlight, which he once flew under, is now firmly on him.

Cavs big man Evan Mobley doubled down on becoming the NBA's best player

“I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself, how are you going to get there?” Mobley said after the Cavs dominated the Brooklyn Nets 110-97. “I believe in myself, I have the size, the skill set, and the stature. Why not believe in that?”

So, just how close does Mobley think he is to reaching his full potential?

“I don’t know,” he responded. “I feel like I have a lot of potential, and that’s my goal. I’m not focused on getting there today. I’m just taking it day by day.”

While Mobley remains focused on the journey, his teammates have no doubts about his arrival. Cavs star Darius Garland often calls Mobley a “unicorn.” Frontcourt partner Jarrett Allen credits Mobley’s defense for igniting Cleveland’s energy each game.

Even Donovan Mitchell revealed that Mobley played a big role in his decision to re-sign with the team. So, when Mobley speaks about his own game, his teammates are eager to back him up.

“Hell yeah,” Mitchell said with enthusiasm. “If you don’t believe in yourself, who will? I firmly believe he’ll be a top-five player when he hits his prime. He’s so close, he’s putting in the work, and even if the casual fan might not notice, we see it. He’s going to get there.”

Mitchell added, “I’ve been trying to get him to speak up for a while now. I’m glad he finally did. The next step for him is to do it every night. He’s got to be that guy consistently, no matter what. A comment like that shows us where he’s at mentally. Evan’s going to prove it on the court, game after game.”

With his teammates' full support and confidence, Mobley is poised to continue his rise in the NBA.