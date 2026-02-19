The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to tip off post-All-Star break play at Rocket Arena. Evan Mobley is not listed on the injury report, meaning he will play his first game since January 26. Dean Wade will also be in action for the first time since February 4. The Nets will be without Nic Claxton for the second straight game.

Here's everything we know about Evan Mobley's playing status vs. the Nets.

Evan Mobley's injury status vs. Nets

When it comes to the question of whether Evan Mobley is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is yes.

Mobley has been sidelined for Cleveland's last seven games after feeling soreness in his left calf for the second time this season. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson shared that he and Dean Wade were trending toward playing after fully participating in Wednesday's practice.

In his last contest, Mobley produced 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks in a win over the Orlando Magic. Wade has been one of Cleveland's top perimeter defenders as per usual, so we'll see how he looks coming back from his sprained left ankle. He'll be a key component with Nae'Qwan Tomlin ruled out due to a bothersome left calf.

The Nets will be missing Claxton for the second straight contest. Josh Minott, recently acquired before the trade deadline, is on a G League assignment with Long Island. Brooklyn rookie Ben Saraf will accompany him, as well as the team's three two-way players.

Cavs injury report

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: OUT (left calf soreness)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Tristan Enaruna: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Emanuel Miller: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Riley Minix: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Nets injury report

Nic Claxton: OUT (right ankle sprain)

Ben Saraf: OUT (G League assignment)

Josh Minott: OUT (G League assignment)

E.J. Liddell: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Tyson Etienne: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Chaney Johnson: OUT (two-way G League assignment)