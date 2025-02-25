The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in basketball and have suddenly turned a major flaw into an even greater strength. At the annual NBA trade deadline, the Cavs made waves, acquiring forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks. Soon after, Cleveland signed veteran forward Javonte Green, further bolstering their rotation.

However, once the 10-day contract of Nae'Qwan Smith expires, the Cavs shouldn't stop hunting for perimeter support. Instead, if former Boston Celtics swingman and current Utah Jazz 10-day signee Jaden Springer becomes available, Cleveland should swoop in and sign the former first-round pick.

Springer is a sturdy guard at 6-foot-4, 204 pounds, and hangs his hat on the defensive end of the court. Even though he has four years of NBA experience, Springer is still incredibly raw on offense, highlighting his youth and professional inexperience.

It's why he spent the majority of his time with the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League affiliate of the Celtics, developing and honing his craft. This lack of offensive consistency is also why Springer has only averaged 7.5 minutes per game in two appearances for the Jazz.

At this point in his career, the 22-year-old Springer needs time to hone his offensive game and develop a reliable three-point shot. It wasn't something he was getting with the Celtics, who have had mixed results developing talent in the G League. The same can be said for the Jazz, who are in the middle of a full-blown rebuild and can only develop so many players at once. That's where Cleveland comes into focus and, more importantly, makes the Cavs make most sense for Jaden Springer to join as his next team.

Jaden Springer and the Cavs might be an ideal long-term fit

Compared to other NBA teams, few can compare to Cleveland when it comes to player development. Through the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, numerous development projects have become critical roleplayers.

Dean Wade, a staple in head coach Kenny Atkinson's lineups, spent the 2019-20 season developing with the Charge. Sharpshooter Sam Merrill, meanwhile, was with the Charge during the 2022-23 NBA season. Once Merrill got the call from the Cavs, like Wade, Merrill became a staple in Atkinson's offense.

Like Wade and Merrill, Springer could have a similar trajectory developing with the Charge. Alongside other development projects like Emoni Bates and Luke Travers, Springer could get consistent on-court opportunities to develop.

More importantly, like every other Cavs development project that spends time with the Charge, Springer can refine his jump shot. Cleveland's top specialty in player development is helping players become serious three-point threats. It's how players like Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and countless others have become perimeter threats. If he landed with the Cavs, Springer could be next on that list.

Jaden Springer could give Cleveland long-term Isaac Okoro insurance

If the Cavs took a stab at Springer, he could potentially develop into a long-term rotation piece. Considering how frequently he's bounced around the NBA, Springer wouldn't also cost salary-wise for Cleveland. For a contender like the Cavs, that's an ideal place to be in with your roleplayers. It keeps the team cost-effective and contending, allowing Cleveland to address issues elsewhere on the roster.

If Springer panned out with the Cavs he also could give them an insurance policy for swingman Isaac Okoro.

As Cleveland's Core Four becomes increasingly expensive to maintain, cuts will have to be made elsewhere to maintain flexibility. An instance where one of those cuts might happen is with Okoro. The Cleveland forward just began his three-year, $38 million contract extension.

Although the Cavs would love to keep all of their home-grown talent, if they need to shed salary to remain competitive, Okoro could find himself on the trade block. That's why if the Cavs take a chance on Springer, and he pans out, he could take on Okoro's role and the team wouldn't miss a beat.

Although Cleveland using their final roster spot on a development project might seem like a waste, it's not that simple. The Cavs have what it takes to currently contend. However, to be able to construct a dynasty, Cleveland must leave no stone unturned in developing their depth. Springer could be one of those avenues, especially if the Cavs refined his jump shot.